"Is this [yours] and Liam Lawson dms?": Internet react as IndyCar star David Malukas shares rib-tickling 'Cars' meme

IndyCar driver David Malukas took to the social media platform X to reveal his favorite movie in what many may consider an unorthodox method. The quirky tweet led to a hilarious exchange between the fans as F1 driver Liam Lawson got involved in the conversation.

Ad

AJ Foyt Racing driver Malukas posted a tweet revealing how big a fan he is of the Cars movie franchise as he posted a meme about the same. The meme was a conversation with the American where the IndyCar page asked Malukas why he liked the Cars franchise so much, along with a poster of the movie.

The IndyCar driver responds with a “I'm glad you asked” followed by a 6 hour plus voice message explaining the same. The caption for the tweeted image read:

Ad

Trending

“Not much of a talker but bring up Cars? Well, be seated.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 driver Liam Lawson is a massive fan of the Cars movie franchise and has brought up the same in multiple interviews and videos. Fans took to the comments and joked that David Malukas was in conversation with the Red Bull Racing driver.

A fan wrote, “is this urs and liam lawson dms per chance?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another commented, “The streets need a podcast between @LiamLawson30 and Mr. David Malukas talking about peak cinema (Cars)”

“you and liam lawson should start a podcast together named “talk Cars to me” and it’s just the two of your talking about the movies for every single episode 😼,” mentioned another user.

Liam Lawson was once featured in Red Bull Racing content creator Ponden’s YouTube video and compared the F1 driver to their Cars counterparts. In the case of David Malukas, the fans came out and asked him to rank the cars in the movie franchise.

Ad

“I need your ranking on the cars movies,” said another fan

A user commented, “Rank the cars franchise”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan asked Liam Lawson to ask Pixar to make a Cars-styled IndyCar movie and voice a character.

“They should make a cars movie but indy car style and then have you voice a character.”

David Malukas raced as a part-time entry for Meyer Shank Racing in 2024 after his McLaren contract was terminated following an accident earlier in the season, which had him sit out the first half of the season. He signed with AJ Foyt Racing in a full-time seat for the 2025 IndyCar season.

Ad

AJ Foyt Racing Boss on the possibility of David Malukas moving to Team Penske

Former AJ Foyt Racing technical director Michael Cannon helped the team sign a technical alliance with Team Penske. This essentially makes the arrangement between AFR and Team Penske like the one between Red Bull Racing and VCARB in F1.

This means that Team Penske can look forward to AJ Foyt Racing’s drivers as potential signings for the future. Speaking about the rumors of David Malukas being a possible signing for Penske in the future, AJ Foyt Racing President Larry Foty said (via EPARTRADE):

Ad

“Obviously, the Penske organization has a lot of people that have a lot of success in this industry. So when I'm looking at drivers too, I certainly run things by them because I want to know their feedback. So obviously, they were very high on Malukas. But shoot, I'll try to keep him, right? If we're going good, certainly, I would try to keep him.” (7:10 onwards)

Ad

David Malukas started his debut race for AFR at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in P17 and finished P13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback