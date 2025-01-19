"It caught me off guard": Team Penske boss makes feelings clear on Michael Andretti's IndyCar exit

The Managing Director of Team Penske's IndyCar arm, Ron Ruzewski, has shared how Michael Andretti's abrupt IndyCar exit shocked him.

In September 2024, Andretti stepped down from his position as Chairman and CEO of Andretti Global. He handed full ownership to partner and Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss.

The IndyCar veteran, who won the 1991 CART championship as a driver and four more as an owner, cited the need to spend more time with his family and attend to other business ventures as the reason for taking a step back. He remained with his namesake organization in an advisory and ambassadorial role.

Ruzewski, under whose leadership Team Penske has had countless on-track battles with Michael Andretti's Andretti Global, has shared his feelings on the topic.

"It definitely caught me off guard. I'm not sure of all the circumstances around it to have an educated voice or even an opinion of what I think on it. But I think Michael's been... I have a lot of respect for him. He's a staple in our sport. He's a leader in our sport. So to see to what level he'll step away, I guess, is to be seen yet. I just hope he maintains in contact because I think he's important for our sport," Ruzewski said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [30:35 onwards]

Soon after Michael Andretti took a step back, Dan Towriss successfully lobbied with F1 to green-light the Cadillac F1 team's entry. It was understood that Andretti's involvement had something to do with F1 previously rejecting their bid in January 2024.

Similar to Ron Ruzewski, earlier this month, 1986 Indy 500 winner and co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Bobby Rahal expressed how big of a loss Andretti's exit is for IndyCar.

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood reveals Michael Andretti's new IndyCar plan is coming together

In November 2024, Andretti Global hired two veteran NASCAR executives to make up for Michael Andretti's loss. Doug Duchardt was appointed chief performance officer of motorsport at TWG Group, the investment group that oversees Andretti Global. Jill Gregory was named President of Andretti Global and chief operating officer of a subsidiary of TWG.

However, Andretti is still involved in a sufficient capacity, as Kyle Kirkwood, the team's driver for the No. 27 car revealed during IndyCar's content day recently.

"We only see it as positives within the team. Obviously Michael is still around. It's not like he's vanished. I think he'll still play a role in the team, and for us, obviously, I have that connection with not only Michael, but with everybody on the team. We're excited to go forward, and obviously, Dan and Michael have a plan, and their plan seems to be coming together. So we're excited."

For Kirkwood, the 2025 pre-season got off to a great start. Andretti Global secured sponsorship from Chili's for his No. 27 car for the IndyCar season opener at St. Petersburg on March 2.

It remains to be seen if Michael Andretti will make his presence known at IndyCar races this year, especially the 109th Indy 500 on May 25, which will mark his son Marco's 20th attempt at the race.

