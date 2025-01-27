“It wasn't easy to go to America”: Indy NXT rookie Sophia Floersch makes feelings known about taking the ‘different’ route to show her potential

Former Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch has made her feelings known about kickstarting her IndyCar career in 2025. Floersch is set to make her Indy NXT debut this year.

One of the leading female prospects in motorsports, German talent Floersch is taking her craft to IndyCar this season. She is a former Formula 3 driver who has also competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship and ADAC Formula 4.

After two consecutive seasons in Formula 3, the Alpine Academy product signed for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT Series, and is set to debut in the United States this year. In a recent interview with IndyNXT.com, Floersch revealed her thought process behind a daunting move to the US as a European driver.

Trending

"It wasn't easy to go to America because it's a complete different side of the Earth, but in the end, we made it, and I'm super proud of it, of the whole team around and also really thankful to HMD for making it possible and believing in me," she explained.

Despite the challenges of relocating and adapting to a new racing environment, Sophia Floersch highlighted the opportunities that come with a fresh start in America, adding:

"It's kind of like you get thrown into cold water. But on the other side, to be honest, I'm really motivated to do it because I feel like in Europe, you’re kind of in that bubble and in that spiral where it's always the same people, you don't have a fresh start or so on. America is a completely fresh start, where I think over the winter (in the past), I was always never as hyped as I am now. I'm really happy that we actually made the choice to go to America."

Sophia Floersch aiming for bigger things in IndyCar ahead of Indy NXT debut

Floersch's journey into the American open-wheel racing series began with testing sessions at Barber Motorsports Park last fall. It was followed by an impressive two-day test in January at Sebring International Raceway.

Speaking about her limited experience with the INDY NXT car, the 24-year-old revealed in the same interview:

"The car is sick, especially the turbo – it's really cool. This car with those tires, with the Firestones, they really make it easier to adapt than another championships because you can do mistakes and can really try and find the limits. So, that's something I really, really like."

While she continues settling into her new racing environment, Floersch is already looking ahead to greater achievements in the sport. She claimed:

"I’m also pleased that I'm now heading to America to do INDY NXT and then hopefully be one step above next year."

Sophia Floersch will make her IndyCar debut in St. Petersburg on March 2. She will team up with another female talent - former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback