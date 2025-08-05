“It was frustrating”: Alex Palou recalls how Will Power's 'crazy' pace destroyed CGR at Portland

#10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his race last year in Portland. He spoke about his battle with Team Penske's Will Power at the track.

During last year's Grand Prix, Team Penske's Will Power denied the Spaniard the victory at the track and won by 9.8267 seconds. The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver was held off by the Australian driver with the help of the primary tires, which outlasted the hard tires used by the championship leader.

While talking about the race, Alex Palou recalled how the race was good as well as frustrating, as he could not catch up with Power. He said (via ASAP Sports),

"It was kind of both. Like he just destroyed us. I think he gave us like 12 seconds or something like that, 11 seconds. The pace that he had was crazy. I was right behind him at some point, and I could not do anything to stop him. It was frustrating, but at the same time, we still finished second, and our car was really, really good there. I was still kind of happy."

The victory had marked Power's 44th win in the series. Palou had started his race in third place, but he slipped down a few places due to the strategy.

Palou has had a spectacular 2025 season, as he has won eight out of the 14 races held so far. He is currently chasing his fourth championship title and is leading the championship by 121 points. He made history at the Indianapolis 500 this year as he became the first Spaniard to win it.

Alex Palou talks about his win at Laguna Seca

Alex Palou, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, recently spoke about his outing at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track. He also spoke about how he 'could not be happier' to win at the track.

During the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver started from pole position and won the race to mark his eighth victory of the season. While talking to the press during the post-race conference, the three-time IndyCar champion was asked about his weekend. Alex Palou said (via ASAP Sports),

"Yeah. I mean, we started very good in practice, but we had to make a couple big changes for qualifying, and they worked really well. Got the pole there. Then today we had a lot of pace. I was super comfortable with the car. Car balance was amazing. Strategy, pit stops. And we were fast on both soft or hard tires. It was one of those days where it felt like we had a big pace advantage, and we were able to. I'm happy that we were able to capitalize and get that win. Yeah, could not be happier."

He led 84 out of the 95 laps with an average speed of 102.051 mph. With this performance, Alex Palou secured his 19th career win.

