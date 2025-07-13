“It was game over”: Josef Newgarden makes feelings clear on Team Penske’s blunder that cost him Iowa victory

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He finished the race in second place after being held off by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.

The Nashville native drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. During the first race at Iowa, the 34-year-old started the race from pole position; however, it was O'Ward who took home the race win. He had led 232 out of the 275-lap race.

While talking to Jack Harvey from IndyCar, Josef Newgarden spoke about his feelings post-race. He said (via IndyCar on X),

"I don't know what changes tomorrow. You know O'Ward got track position, and it was game over, just as simple as that so. My car was quick; Team Chevy did a great job. Finally getting a win for team Chevy is a big deal."

The podium was occupied by Pato O'Ward in first, while Newgard and his teammate Will Power occupied second and third place, respectively, making it a full Chevrolet-powered podium for the first time this season. Newgarden previously won eight times at the track.

As for his 2025 season, it is off to a decent start, as he qualified in 10th at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in third place. During the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Josef Newgarden qualified in 27th place and made up places and finished the race in 9th place.

Josef Newgarden talks about 'bizarre' IndyCar run with Team Penske

The two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden has had no luck in the last three races. He DNF'd in all three races due to either contact with another driver or just him spinning out on his own. However, he remains hopeful of turning his luck around.

While talking to Hendersonville Standard, Newgarden spoke about his IndyCar season so far. He said,

"Sometimes there’s been stuff out of our control – more times than not, it’s been stuff outside of our control. Sometimes, it’s been mistakes here or there. But it’s just one of those bizarre years in the cycle. We just refocus on each race individually. You get in a wave like this, it doesn’t last forever."

The Nashville native isn't the only Team Penske driver to face misfortunes this season. His teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin are facing a similar issue with their qualifying as well as their races. All three drivers have stood on the podium so far, but none of them have stood on the top step of the podium.

The internal shuffle at Team Penske after the Indianapolis 500 scandal also seemed to have slowed down the progress among the team. As of now Josef Newgarden sits in 14th place in the drivers' championship with 186 points to his name.

