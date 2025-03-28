“It’s always so close here”: Alex Palou gets real on Indy 500 at the testing in Indianapolis

Alex Palou has shared his feelings regarding the Indy 500 testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). The 2025 Indy 500, the 109th edition of the showpiece event, is scheduled for May 25.

In preparation for the event, several teams on the IndyCar grid have participated in various testing sessions at IMS. Chip Ganassi was the team with the highest representation at the Indy 500 circuit, with all three drivers - Kyffin Simpson, Scott Dixon, and Alex Palou - present for the testing.

Following his session, Palou spoke with the media, acknowledging the importance of his team's testing. Speaking to IndyCar journalist David Land, the Barcelona-born driver, responding to a question about why his team opted to test at IMS, explained (2:10 onwards):

"Why not? I mean, there are so many choices that we can take, also considering the amount of tires we get. If they're going to be the same compound as we're going to race or not... So there were not many options, honestly."

Further discussing his testing, the former Dale Coyne driver said:

"It's always so close here that you always want to keep finding small improvements. And we found that at places like Indy road course, Barber, and Road America, maybe things that work there tend to work everywhere."

The 2025 edition of the Indy 500 marks the first year hybrid energy system powertrains will be used at the iconic race event. As a result, the testing sessions by various teams have proven even more vital, as teams aim to adapt to these technical changes, gather data, and ensure peak performance for the race.

Alex Palou kicked off the 2025 season in enviable fashion with two victories in as many Grand Prix and is among the favorites to win the Indy 500, often dubbed "the greatest spectacle in racing."

Alex Palou speaks after Thermal Club Grand Prix win

Alex Palou celebrates victory with the Chip Ganassi team - Source: Getty

Alex Palou won at the Thermal Club Grand Prix event. The 27-year-old, who had qualified third for the race, pipped the Arrow McLaren duo of Pato O’Ward and Christian Lundgaard to clinch victory.

Palou, who only led the final 10 laps of the Grand Prix, carved out a gap of about 10 seconds over O’Ward, who finished in second place, to clinch his second win of the 2025 season.

Speaking to the media, the three-time series champion detailed his excitement about securing another victory.

“...What an amazing weekend. Honestly, we have had a really fast car since practice. They executed very well. Everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing executed perfectly,” he said (via IndyCar on FOX).

Taking time to credit his pit crew and mechanics for their efforts toward his victory, Alex Palou added:

"I have a great team. They give me a car I feel comfortable with, one that I can manage and make look easy. They do all the work—I just try and make it happen."

The former McLaren F1 test driver’s win at the Palm Springs event, his second in as many races in the 2025 season, sees him equal his number of race victories from the 2024 campaign. The Chip Ganassi driver, with 102 points so far this season, is already 39 points ahead of his nearest championship rival, Pato O’Ward.

Alex Palou and his Chip Ganassi team will aim to continue their impressive form at the next race on the 2025 calendar - the Long Beach Grand Prix of California.

