"It's his championship to lose" - IndyCar insider speaks about Alex Palou’s chances of defending title

Chip Ganassi driver Alex Palou has been the most dominant force in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Championship. However, there are two crucial races that the Spanish driver needs to win to seal his third title in a row, believes an IndyCar insider.

Palou has won 5 of the 8 races held so far. The Spaniard has done a great job of defending his title, so much so that he is leading the championship by 73 points even after being forced to retire from the Detroit GP after contact with David Malukas.

When IndyCar insider Curt Cavin was asked which driver should worry Alex Palou the most in the American open-wheel racing championship chase with nine races remaining, he gave a peculiar answer. He stated that Palou's biggest competition is with himself.

Trending

"It seems to me Alex Palou’s battle is largely internal, and by that I mean it’s his championship to lose. If he and the No. 10 crew at Chip Ganassi Racing command these next two races as they are capable of, it will take a miracle to catch them. However, if they aren’t on their game at Road America (this weekend) and Mid-Ohio (July 4-6), the title fight could get very interesting very quickly. Ultimately, what I’m saying is that this driver with a 73-point lead has a key stretch awaiting him, but if he rolls through these two road races, he’s a shoo-in for another championship. If he doesn’t, he will be vulnerable down the stretch," Curt Cavin stated (via IndyCar)

Alex Palou has a total of 335 points in the 2025 championship so far, as he leads Pato O'Ward in second place.

Scott Dixon humorously designed an ideal gift for Indy 500 champ Alex Palou to put him out of competition

Alex Palou (L) and Scott Dixon (R) - Images via Getty

During the Indy 500 Victory Celebration, Scott Dixon joked about presenting Palou with a funny gift. Dixon playfully presented Palou with an 'all expenses paid vacation' which was primarily aimed at stopping the Spaniard’s dominance.

Alex Palou entered the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the reigning two-time IndyCar champion, having secured three titles over the past four seasons. In 2025, he continued to assert his dominance. He won four out of the first five races of the season, and such a commanding start hasn’t been seen in American open-wheel racing since 1964, when A. J. Foyt opened the season with seven consecutive wins, including the Indianapolis 500.

Scott Dixon, a six-time IndyCar champion himself, took the spotlight with a light-hearted dig at the in-form Spaniard, delivering his jest under the guise of a friendly gift.

"Also, got a surprise for Alex. I have bought yourself, your wife, and your family a summer vacation which starts this Thursday. It is for five weeks, I hope you really enjoy it, it is all included, man, whatever you need.." said Dixon.

Palou is leading the NTT IndyCar Series Championship with 335 points, i.e., 73 points clear of Pato O'Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.