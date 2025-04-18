“It’s so entertaining”: Colton Herta opens up on moving to Las Vegas

Colton Herta was born in Santa Clarita, California, but has moved houses over the past few years and landed at one in Las Vegas this time. Opening up about moving to Sin City, he deemed the experience entertaining and gave an insight into his new life.

The 25-year-old is one of the star faces on the IndyCar grid. While he has not won a championship or the Indy 500, his performances have often turned heads and delivered a huge payout for his stardom.

This has helped the 2024 vice-champion move to Las Vegas. Talking about the new life in the city with ex-IndyCar driver turned commentator, James Hinchcliffe, Herta said (via NTT IndyCar Series):

"I love it out there. It's so entertaining on so many different levels. You can just walk down the [Las Vegas] strip and look at people and be entertained. But you have everything there. It's like world-class dining; they have shows, great golf, great hiking, mountain biking, [and] backpacking.

The lakes are close. You get Havsu right there, Lake Mead is right outside the city. So you really do have everything there without a huge big city feel." (3:14)

Colton Herta had his best-ever championship finish last season in the runner-up spot.

Colton Herta believes that he is ready to take on the IndyCar championship

Colton Herta at the NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

The second-place finish in the championship standings was an improvement from Colton Herta's past seasons, and he aspires to win the IndyCar championship. However, his start to the 2025 campaign has not been great.

In the three races held so far, Herta has achieved the best result of P4. However, this result has its caveat as the No. 26 entry was later penalized by IndyCar for not having all the safety devices onboard, leading to a 10-point deduction.

Sharing his thoughts on how he is ready to take on the championship battle and will not settle for anything less than last year's results, the Andretti driver said in the same interview:

"I would say so, our goal is to always win the championship, but you never want to go backwards. So we don't really have much margin to go backwards, fortunately, unfortunately. But I think we're extremely capable of it right now." (16:44)

Meanwhile, reigning champion Alex Palou has put up a stern title defense in the first three rounds of the 2025 championship. The Spaniard won the first two races and finished second at Long Beach, giving him an edge over his rivals.

