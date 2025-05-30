"It's a gift from my wife": Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Creed, and DeForest Buckner show off luxury watches at the Indy 500 red carpet

The 2025 Indy 500 is done and dusted with Alex Palou taking the victory on the iconic oval. The Indy 500 red carpet took place a couple of days after the race, where the drivers, teams, and celebrities showed up to attend the post-race event for the greatest spectacle in racing. A flurry of celebrities walked the red carpet for the Indianapolis 500 event and showcased their luxury watches.
IndyCar on FOX’s official account on social media platform X uploaded a video where the celebrities walked the red carpet, and were questioned about the watch they were wearing. The caption of the tweet read:
“Wrist check on the red carpet. ⌚️#Indy500 #INDYCAR ”
The former CEO of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter, was the first to walk the Red carpet. The 50-year-old sported an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak self-winding chronograph rose gold khaki green dial. Jeter then revealed that it was a:
“gift from his wife”
Next up was Alex Rodriguez, former professional baseball shortstop, who revealed that he was wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Oyster, 40mm, platinum. American professional football defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner wore an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak double balance wheel open-worked stainless steel.
Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins flaunted a Rolex Day-Date 36 Oyster, 36 mm, white gold. He said “it was a part of the swag”.
Rock band Creed also walked the red carpet. One of the band members was spotted wearing a Breitling Super Avenger II Caribbean Edition. Another band member wore a wrist support and called it a “Space Age Watch”, claiming that it has healing powers.
Brooklyn 99 star and former NFL player Terry Crews showcased a Panerai Bronzo Luminor Submersible limited edition. Crews said:
“It was given to me by Sylvester Stallone when we did the Expendables. That's why it's so special to me. It was a gift for doing the Expendables movie. All the Expendables have this.”
Last up was the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner, David Letterman, who claimed that he was wearing a watch from Costco.
What did the IndyCar drivers wear to the Indy 500 Red Carpet?
IndyCar on FOX's account also uploaded a video revealing what the drivers wore on the Indy 500 red carpet. David Malukas was up first, as he wore a Rolex, Yacht-Master 42 Oyster, 42 mm, yellow gold worth about $33,500. He revealed that it was a gift from his father.
The 2025 Indy 500 pole sitter, Robert Shwartzman, flaunted an Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph 41 mm, black ceramic, estimated at $82,000. Former winner of the Indy 500, Takuma Sato, showcased a Breitling Navitimer Japan limited edition.
IndyCar veteran Scott Dixon flaunted arguably the most expensive watch at the red carpet, i.e., the Richard Mille 67-02 McLaren limited edition, priced at $380,000. Graham Rahal featured an AP, and Devlin DeFrancesco sported a Rolex Daytona Chronograph. Callum Ilott was wearing a Richard Mille, 67-02 automatic winding, extra flat valued at $350,000.
