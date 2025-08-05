“It’s going to be huge”: Alex Palou makes his feelings known about mega Fox-IndyCar deal

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about the Fox Corporation buying a stake in IndyCar's parent company, Penske Entertainment. He highlighted how this deal is "going to be huge".

On Thursday, July 31, IndyCar shared the news that Fox Corporation had purchased one-third of the interest in Penske Entertainment. This not only secured the exclusive broadcasting rights but also helps in promoting the races and drivers. The deal was made after the Indianapolis 500 held earlier this year in May and saw a spike of 41% in the viewership as compared to when NBC broadcasted the same.

The three-time IndyCar Series champion was questioned about how he felt about the deal. He replied by saying: (via ASAP Sports)

"I think having a partner like this that they don't need to look for the media -- not the media. They don't need to look for how to reach more people. They can reach more people. So having somebody in your team that already is capable of doing that and it needs only to find ways to do it appropriately and make sense for the business on the INDYCAR side and their side, I think it's going to be huge."

As for Alex Palou's 2025 season, it has been amazing, as he won eight of the fourteen races held. He is also currently leading the championship by 121 points from Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in second place.

Alex Palou talks about Mid-Ohio disappointment

Alex Palou recently spoke about his disappointing race at Mid-Ohio, where he finished in second place. He lost the victory to his teammate after an unfortunate mistake.

During lap 80 of the 90 lap race, the Spaniard went wide on the entry of turn nine which sent him wide on the exit. By the time he regained control of his #10 chip Ganassi racing car, he had been overtaken by his teammate Scott Dixon, who eventually took the victory of the race.

While talking to Curt Cavin, IndyCar staff writer Alex Palou spoke about the race result, and he also spoke about how it will only take a couple of hours to get over the mistake. He said (via IndyCar.com)

“That’s why probably it's not going to take two days to recover (from throwing away Sunday’s race). It's going to take just a couple of hours. It’s still an amazing result, finishing second, running up front, leading 75 laps, getting the pole, and just running really, really fast all weekend. It's been amazing and (extended) the points lead as well.”

Alex Palou had led 75 laps of the race. He is currently chasing his fourth title in five years and his third consecutive title. He is currently leading the championship with 590 points to his name.

