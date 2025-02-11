“It’s going to be one really good season”: David Malukas eyeing breakthrough season with AJ Foyt Racing in 2025

AJ Foyt Racing's newest signing David Malukas is optimistic for upcoming IndyCar campaign. The Chicago native recently expressed his expectations from the 2025 season.

AJ Foyt Racing is undergoing a significant transformation ahead of the new season. Santino Ferrucci, the team’s lead driver in the No. 14 Chevrolet, has signed a multi-year contract extension. On the other hand, young driver David Malukas is set to take the wheel of the No. 4 Chevrolet. This will mark a fresh start for the 23-year-old after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

Despite a partial season with Meyer Shank Racing last year, Malukas remains a highly rated prospect. However, for now, his focus is entirely on AJ Foyt Racing. Ahead of the 2025 season, his first with the team, the Chicago , Illinois native reflected on his prospects for the upcoming season.

Speaking to eminent journalist Bob Pockrass, Malukas expressed his excitement, highlighting the progress AJ Foyt Racing has made in recent years. He said:

"Well, we're coming in. AJ Foyt Racing's No. 4 car, they've had a lot of recent success, and I think we're going to have some really good results. So, I think it's going to be one really good season. And a lot of memes to come out it, for sure."

Meanwhile, when asked about a book he is currently reading, Malukas revealed it to be Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. The book features life lessons and reflections from the Hollywood star.

David Malukas grateful to be a part of AJ Foyt Racing

For David Malukas, the move to AJ Foyt Racing as a blessing in disguise. In the same interview, he had also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the team. He said:

"It's very special, driving for AJ Foyt Racing. I mean, growing up, I think you can ask any driver in the paddock now that AJ has been a pretty big inspiration for them growing up, and he was for me as well."

On the race track, David Malukas has built a reputation as one of the fastest in the IndyCar field, but he has struggled to convert his speed in qualifying into consistent race results. While at Dale Coyne Racing, he managed to finish 74% of his races. This statistic dipped to 70% at Meyer Shank Racing last season.

Previously, Malukas had made a major move in his career when he signed for Arrow McLaren for the 2024 season. However, an unfortunate off-track accident resulted in a wrist injury for the 23-year-old, consequently forcing McLaren to terminate his contract even before he could make his debut for the team.

