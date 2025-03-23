"It’s helpful” - Conor Daly comes clean on securing IndyCar sponsorship for 2025 amid initial fallout

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver, Conor Daly, recently secured Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers as a sponsor going ahead into the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. This comes as a major relief to Daly after a recent sponsorship fallout.

In line with this and the arrival of Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers on Daly's #76 JHC car, the latter recently had the following to add:

"No, I mean the team has been reassuring me for sure. I mean I know I'm contracted to be here for the year right, It's just, I think the more support you can bring, the more solidified you become. So it's helpful, I'm happy to ne here, the team is, it's a great group to be part of. So, I think all of the support counts for more and more."

Conor Daly has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2013 and has so far amassed 115 race starts (two podiums and one pole position). His overall best finish to date has been 17th place that came in 2020 and 2022.

Conor Daly envisions a 'three-stop' race at Thermal Club

While Conor Daly has come up with his thoughts following the arrival of Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers as a sponsor, he has also deemed the upcoming Sunday's Thermal Club Grand Prix a three-stop race.

On the Speed Street show, he recently talked about the 65-lap 2025 Thermal Club event and added:

"Whereas Alex Palou was just pushing the whole time and he was fine. So, some people struggled, some people were good. It is a different tire year, and the primary tire is a little bit different, but we also now have the red tire to use, Apparently, now again, we all like to think this before the race weekend, but the deg is going to be a lot. I think without a doubt, it's a three-stop race on fuel."

Conor Daly had a decent 2024 IndyCar season in the outings he had. He was able to put on board 119 points with one top-five and three top-ten finishes. This proved good enough for him to end the season in 26th place.

In the 2025 season-opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he had a decent showing as well for Juncos Hollinger Racing. The 33-year-old ended his 100-lap Grand Prix outing in 17th place behind Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen, and Andretti Autosport's Colton Herta (2024 runner-up).

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Conor Daly would be eyeing another good showing at the ongoing Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend (Round 2). The all-important qualifying session for the 65-lap race will take place on Saturday.

