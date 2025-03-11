“It’s an insult” - NHRA star calls out IndyCar promotion by Fox Sports

FOX Sports has left no stone unturned in its efforts to promote the 2025 IndyCar season. Their efforts have been applauded by the drivers as well other esteemed personalities of the sport. However, the NHRA team owner and Funny Car driver Bob Tasca is not a huge fan.

Bob Tasca has even gone on to deem FOX Sports' IndyCar promotion efforts as a bit of an 'insult.' In line with this, Tasca recently had a conversation with FOX Sports and added the following:

"I should be talking about that run right now, but really, to me, I gotta call Fox Sports (out). All winter long we heard about the fastest motor sports on the planet. And I was a little confused because I didn't see (my car). And the truth is, it's an insult to the fans and to the drivers for Fox to go on TV and say that the fastest motor sports in the world is IndyCar. Come on, now. I didn't think it was fake news network on Fox," Tasca said via IndyStar.

Since the early months of 2025, FOX Sports has been promoting IndyCar with the catchy tagline 'fastest racing on earth.' It has also produced some creative promos of top drivers Josef Newgarden and Arrow McLaren's rising star Pato O'Ward.

Fox Sports eyeing to blow 'doors off' with IndyCar's 2025 Indy 500

While Bob Tasca is not pleased with FOX's relentless efforts toward the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, the latter recently announced its plans for this year's Indy 500.

Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks has made it known that a lot of new elements will be added to the overall coverage of the Indy 500.

"We are going to blow the doors off of Indy. We’re going to bring everything that FOX has to bear. We’re going to be cross-promoting with our other sports, and I think we have a two and a half hour pre-race show that day. The other thing with the 500 that I’m working on really hard with these guys is I really want to turn the Indy 500 into more of a Kentucky Derby day from a wagering standpoint," Shanks said via Motorsport.

The ongoing 2025 season is only race down, it still has 16 Grand Prix remaining on the calendar. The season-opener in St. Petersburg (Firestone Grand Prix) was a huge success as Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Plaou (three-time world champion) came away with the bragging rights. The 27-year-old Spaniard was able to beat his teammate, Scott Dixon (six-time world champion), and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time world champion) to P1.

Next up on the race calendar is the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix of California. Keeping in view the exciting three-day action of St. Pete, the Thermal Club event also has all the ingredients to turn out to be an exciting race. The race weekend will kick off from March 21 onward, with the main race slated to take place on the 23rd.

