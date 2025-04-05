“It's been a process dealing with IndyCar”: Katherine Legge opens up about key aspects of her career with former teammate

Katherine Legge has recently opened up about her journey through the various ranks of motorsports. The 44-year-old revealed to former teammate Jack Harvey several key aspects of her racing career.

The British racer made a name for herself by competing in several racing disciplines including IndyCar, Champ Car, DTM, Formula E, and IMSA, among many others. She is no stranger to the adversity that comes with participating in a male-dominated sport. However, she admitted that navigating the world of IndyCar came with its own unique set of challenges.

Speaking with former Indy 500 teammate Jack Harvey on the latest episode of the iHeart podcast, Katherine Legge detailed:

“…a lot of publicity and attention, but it doesn't come with the opportunity of winning a championship. So it's been tough, and it's been a process dealing with IndyCar and trying to get something put together for the Indy 500 and also to continue my hopes and dreams down the NASCAR route."

You know, I set out to do a thing and it was a tough start, but it's only made me dig my heels in more and made me more determined for the future because I know that I can do it,” she added (1:51 onwards).

Katherine Legge has indeed gone on to experience a career in IndyCar racing that spanned four seasons, with her first race at the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and her final appearance at the 2024 Music City Grand Prix.

The Guildford-born racer’s career also saw her set the record for the fastest qualifying time by a woman in the Indy 500 — a feat she achieved in 2023. Legge also remains the first woman to win an open-wheel racing series in America, having clinched victory at the 2005 Toyota Atlantic Championship race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

"I think the naysayers are wrong, so I’m definitely going to go back": Katherine Legge eager to return to NASCAR

Katherine Legge's long-awaited debut in the NASCAR Cup Series played out in a far different script than she might have imagined. The veteran British driver could only muster a DNF after suffering from understeer on the 215th lap at Phoenix Raceway.

Legge, who became the first woman in seven years to compete in the Cup Series since Danica Patrick, was largely under the spotlight, especially as her debut coincided with International Women’s Day. However, the crash the 44-year-old suffered drew backlash on her first outing.

Reacting to the barrage of criticism she received following her stock car racing debut, Katherine Legge told CNN:

“I’ve driven literally everything else on the planet. IndyCar, open-wheel, electric cars, sports cars—you name it, I’ve driven it.”

“For sure, it wasn’t my best work over the weekend. I didn’t showcase the talent that I feel I have, and I wish it had gone differently,” she mentioned.

Responding to her critics, the Live Fast Motorsports driver continued:

“I think the naysayers are wrong, so I’m definitely going to go back and try again. I love the NASCAR paddock, and I see a future there—and anyway, I need redemption now, right?”

Whether Katherine Legge will get another shot at racing in the Cup Series remains to be seen, but currently, she is not expected to participate in the next NASCAR race: the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

