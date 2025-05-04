“It’s a reckoning”: Will Buxton hypes IndyCar’s race at Barber with new FOX promo

The 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is a few hours away and ahead of it, former F1 turned IndyCar pundit, Will Buxton, has taken the time to hype up the event.

Ad

Will Buxton has specifically come up with a promo for the Barber race in association with FOX. In line with this, the pundit has come up with a caption for the over 1-minute video.

"This isn’t just a race. It’s a reckoning. The masters go to work at the Augusta of Motorsport. Warmup at 10:00, the race at 13:30 ET, live on FOX. @indycaronfox @indycar" Buxton wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, is a 2.3-mile circuit that has 17 flowing turns and also boasts an 80-foot elevation change. Moreover, it is a facility of over 880 acres that was built by George W Barber. It also includes a 2,30,000 square-foot Barber Vintage Motorsport Museum.

In the upcoming 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy race, Alex Palou is slated to start his outing from P1.

Who is Will Buxton's 'top-driver' after initial races of 2025 IndyCar season?

While Will Buxton has come up with an impressive promo ahead of the 2025 Barber race, following the end of Round 3 (Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach), he took to his X account to reveal the driver, who, according to him, has impressed the most.

Ad

To the surprise of many, he ignored the reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and deemed Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard as his 'top driver.'

"Top driver for me over the first three @indycar races has been @lundgaardoff. Can’t overstate how tough it is to change teams and cars, yet he’s been on the front foot from the off, two podiums and a contender for race wins. Hugely impressive start with @ArrowMcLaren" Will Buxton wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 IndyCar season has thrown quite a few surprises for the fans. Arrow McLaren's star driver, Pato O'Ward (P6 in 2025 Drivers' standings), was expected to be the lead driver for the team this year but Lundgaard has turned out to be the main driver on the team.

Christian Lundgaard has so far managed 96 points and has also put on board two top-fives and three top-ten finishes. He is in third place in the Drivers' standings behind Kyle Kirkwood and Alex Palou.

Will Buxton is having his first experience of taking in the action of IndyCar this year. Considering how upbeat he has been since joining the sport, it will be fascinating to see him give his expert analysis throughout 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.