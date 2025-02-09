“It’s very special”: David Malukas shares his thoughts on major IndyCar break with AJ Foyt Racing

Former Meyer Shank Racing driver David Malukas recently shared his excitement being a part of AJ Foyt Racing ahead of the 2025 season. Malukas signed a multi-year contract with AJF towards the end of last season.

The 23-year-old finally achieved some stability in his racing career after undergoing a tumultuous period last season. The former Dale Coyne Racing driver who had been through a mountain biking accident, lost his Arrow McLaren ride despite signing a multi-year deal with the team from 2024 onwards.

Since the incident, Malukas returned to the grid after his recovery from a broken wrist, signing for Meyer Shank Racing for the second half of the season. However, it was announced in the month of August that the 23-year-old would be making a move to the legendary AJ Foyt Racing come 2025.

With the new season approaching thick and fast, David Malukas recently featured in a promo video for AJ Foyt Racing on the team's social media handles. Expressing his excitement about being a part of the team, Malukas said:

"It's very special, driving for AJ Foyt Racing. I mean, growing up, I think you can ask any driver in the paddock now that AJ has been a pretty big inspiration for them growing up, and he was for me as well."

He added:

"So, to be racing, and being my name being a part of his name that has that history and that has all that's behind it, I think it's very special. Hopefully I get really good results, and have my name written with his team on those results, that'd be very special."

AJ Foyt Racing had two drivers in last year's IndyCar Series, with Santino Ferrucci finishing ninth while Sting Ray Robb came 20th.

David Malukas believes AJ Foyt Racing is the "perfect team" to be in in 2025

Malukas believes that AJ Foyt Racing is the ideal team for him as he continues to grow as a driver. Despite being relatively new to the IndyCar scene, he sees the team’s recent progress as an encouraging sign. He stated:

"There's a lot of history, and there's a lot of talent behind it coming from the past years. And I think coming in as a younger driver, I think still very fresh on the scene, there's a lot of learning and maturing to do."

He further emphasized his confidence in the team’s trajectory, stating:

"I think this is the perfect team going into this 2025 season. And seeing that their recent results have been very strong, I think we're gonna be doing very good."

David Malukas is set to pilot the No. 4 Chevy for AJ Foyt Racing, making the switch from Honda. He will hit the race track on March 2 at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

