"It's very upsetting": Conor Daly hits out at Alexander Rossi for injury-inducing incident at IndyCar Road America race

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has shown his frustration in regard to the on-track incident with Alexander Rossi at the 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

During the 55-lap Grand Prix, Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing) got into the side of Conor Daly's #76 JHC challenger at Turn 5 during a certain point in the race. Via the Speed Street podcast, Daly said:

"That's his style, that's completely cool. But I certainly went to the stewards after the race just to try to ask like hey, why was that not a penalty, cause I literally got hit so hard that I can't, I still can't feel my pointer finger in my left hand." (15:00 onwards).

He added:

"We have clearly seen that unless that person on the outside gets fully crashed into a wall, there is going to be no penalty. So again, you know what, that's how we race, that's fine, obviously it's very upsetting to me." (16:12 onwards)

Conor Daly started the 55-lap Road America race from P21 and ended up in P22 at the end of it. The 33-year-old had an extremely eventful race, and other than his contact with Alexander Rossi, he also had a fascinating 'tail' incident with his car.

After the first nine rounds of the IndyCar season, Daly is currently in 19th place in the Drivers' standings with 133 points (two top-ten finishes). He is equal on points with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal.

Conor Daly's take on 'tough' Road America outing

Conor Daly has been competing in the IndyCar series since 2013. He has so far managed over 100 race starts and has even put on board two podiums and a pole position.

In 2025, he has so far had a mixed bag in terms of race results for a small team like Juncos Hollinger Racing, but despite this, he is the lead driver in comparison to teammate Sting Ray Robb (P24 with 93 points). As already indicated above, Daly did not have the best of outings in Road America, and in line with this, he had the following to say via JHC's official website:

"A decent day going for us at the beginning, but completely locked the rears down in Turn 5. Really strange and we had some really difficult brake issues for the rest of the day. I’m not sure if it started there, but there was bad rear locking. I ended up in the gravel, which was my mistake. I just tried to fight back, but couldn’t do much."

Next up on the race calendar is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. In the 2024 edition of the event, Conor Daly did not take part.

The three-day race weekend will kick off on July 4 with the main race on July 6 (Sunday). Daly would like to put in a strong result after the disappointment of Road America.

