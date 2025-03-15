"It's work in progress": FOX CEO teases big Indy 500 and LIV Golf crossover

FOX has been making efforts since the beginning of 2025 to promote IndyCar. In line with this, they are leaving no stone unturned in order to create as much buzz as possible ahead of this year's Indy 500.

FOX CEO Erik Shanks sat for a conversation on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. He talked about a potential crossover between the Indy 500 and the well-known Golf Tour LIV.

In the podcast, Shanks talked about the same in detail and revealed some exciting news:

"You'll start to see crossovers of our other events, like in the All-Star game. LIV actually has an event in Indy, and so we are trying to figure out what the cross-promotion between LIV golfers at the Motor Speedway to promote their event and also promote the 500. What fun things can we do with golfers at the track and then our own personality. So, it's a bit of a work in progress.

The 2025 Indy race weekend is slated to kick off on May 23, with the main 200-lap Grand Prix to get going on March 25 (Sunday).

Veteran driver to make Indy 500 comeback this year

While FOX has got a lot in store that they want to do to promote the 2025 Indy 500, a particular veteran driver is also set to make a comeback to IndyCar at the event.

252 IndyCar Grand Prix starter, Marco Andretti, will drive an additional #98 entry for Andretti Global at the Indy 500. The 38-year-old is upbeat about the opportunity, and so is the Andretti team. Its CEO, Rob Edwards, back in January, said, via Racer:

"He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together."

As indicated earlier, Marco Andretti has a wealth of experience, competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. Moreover, the 2025 Indy 500 will be his 20th attempt at the iconic 200-lap race.

Andretti has been competing in the sport since 2006. He has so far managed to amass two wins, 20 podiums, and six pole positions. His last outing in IndyCar was also in the 2024 edition of Indy.

Other than the 38-year-old, the Andretti Global racing team will also field its three regular drivers in the Indy event. The 2024 runner-up Colton Herta will drive the #26 car for the team, whereas the other two drivers, Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson (2022 Indy 500 winner), will take the wheel of the #27 and #28 cars.

The 2024 edition of the race was won by Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden.

