"It sucks": Scott McLaughlin disappointed after Devlin DeFrancesco takes him out at IndyCar Iowa Race 2

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin (started P27) crashed out of the 2025 Iowa Speedway Race 2. On the very first lap of the 275-lap race, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco spun in front of him and hit the back side of McLaughlin's #3 racecar.

Ad

This is the second time that McLaughlin has had a crash at the Iowa Speedway during the ongoing race weekend. During qualifying, he lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers on the oval track. This meant that he started Race 1 and the ongoing Race 2 from P27.

In line with McLaughlin's incident with DeFrancesco in Race 2, the former said the following via a live interaction with FOX:

"Yeah, it sucks, I was really excited for today, the Gallagher Chevy was, you know, you gotta be just as good, yeah, I think I got caught up in someone else's accident. So, there is so much you can do about it, I think we nearly got him and then he just sorta, there we go (while watching the incident), I would have just got through and probably would have got through unscathed. It is what it is." (0:12 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During Race 1 at the Iowa Speedway, Scott McLaughlin was able to charge his way up to P4 at the end of the 275-lap race. Despite starting from plumb last in P27, he put on a stellar drive in his #3 racecar to end up behind Penske teammates Will Power (P3), Josef Newgarden (P2), and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward (P1).

Scott McLaughlin had 'nowhere to go' during unfortunate Race 2 incident, commentators say

While Scott McLaughlin cut an extremely dejected figure following his crash in the Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway, the commentators also gave their opinion on it. They felt that when Devlin DeFrancesco spun, McLaughlin had 'nowhere to go' to avoid contact.

Ad

In line with this, they added the following via the live broadcast:

"Devlin just lost it, Yeah, you are right. Just nowhere to go, sort of similar to the spin we saw from Nolan Siegel yesterday, Dev, just down low, loses the back of the car, cold tires, similar to the spin we saw from Dev at Gateway." (0:17 onwards).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 IndyCar season will be 12 rounds down after the end of Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway. As things stand, Scott McLaughlin is in 10th place in the drivers' standings with 229 points. In the process of doing so, he has secured a solitary pole position, four top-fives, and five top-ten finishes.

There are only five races remaining on the calendar and it will be interesting to see where McLaughlin ends up after the last race of the 2025 IndyCar season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.