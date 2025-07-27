“It was tough”: Kyffin Simpson reacts after ‘a shame’ incident involving Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyffin Simpson crashed out on Lap 1 at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey held at Laguna Seca on Sunday, July 27. After the race, the youngster detailed the incident on Lap 1 with Felix Rosenqvist, which led to him retiring.Kyffin Simpson came into the fourth-to-last IndyCar race weekend at Laguna Seca after a strong result in Toronto and looked to build on that momentum. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver narrowly missed out on making it out of the first qualifying round and started in the midfield.Starting P14, Simpson had Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist ahead of him. The race start was delayed by 20 mins following the UEFA Women's Euro Cup final going to penalties, and as the green flag was waved the CGR driver was immediately on the back of McLaughlin and Rosenqvist.Kyffin Simpson explained how he was going for the inside line into turn 6 to get a better exit, and that everyone around him tried the same, which led to them bunching up, and subsequently, the CGR driver hit the rear of Rosenqvist's car.Simpson spoke with Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass after the incident and said:“I think everyone's bunched up. It was really weird because going into 6, I really wanted to commit to the inside line and everyone wanted that run out of 6 into the corkscrew. But kind of because of that, we all stacked up on the outside line and kind of felt I got hit into Felix.”“I’ll have to take a look back at it and see the video from the onboard but yeah, it was unfortunate. We were really strong at the start. Felt like we were moving forward well, had a lot of pace, I was trying to get by Felix on the blacks (primary tire) and yeah, it was tough. I think we were really quick today and just kind of ashamed not to see the race payout,” added Kyffin Simpson.Kyffin Simpson's electric start at Laguna Seca ended in vainStarting on the alternate tires, Kyffin Simpson passed the #3 Team Penske of Scott McLaughlin in the first few corners and then set his sights on Felix Rosenqvist. The Meyer Shank Racing driver was on the harder primary tires, as the 20-year-old looked to square up Rosenqvist in Turn 6.As they collided on the outside line, both drivers ended up in the barrier next to the gravel trap on the exit of Turn 6. Felix Rosenqvist was able to recover, and drive to the pits as the caution flag came out. The MSR driver needed a front wing change and came out multiple laps down.Simpson, on the other hand, had damage to the front end of the car, and was forced to retire from the race on the first lap.