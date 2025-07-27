  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • “It was tough”: Kyffin Simpson reacts after ‘a shame’ incident involving Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca

“It was tough”: Kyffin Simpson reacts after ‘a shame’ incident involving Felix Rosenqvist at Laguna Seca

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 27, 2025 21:50 GMT
AUTO: JUN 14 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty
Kyffin Simpson at INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyffin Simpson crashed out on Lap 1 at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey held at Laguna Seca on Sunday, July 27. After the race, the youngster detailed the incident on Lap 1 with Felix Rosenqvist, which led to him retiring.

Ad

Kyffin Simpson came into the fourth-to-last IndyCar race weekend at Laguna Seca after a strong result in Toronto and looked to build on that momentum. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver narrowly missed out on making it out of the first qualifying round and started in the midfield.

Starting P14, Simpson had Scott McLaughlin and Felix Rosenqvist ahead of him. The race start was delayed by 20 mins following the UEFA Women's Euro Cup final going to penalties, and as the green flag was waved the CGR driver was immediately on the back of McLaughlin and Rosenqvist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kyffin Simpson explained how he was going for the inside line into turn 6 to get a better exit, and that everyone around him tried the same, which led to them bunching up, and subsequently, the CGR driver hit the rear of Rosenqvist's car.

Simpson spoke with Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass after the incident and said:

“I think everyone's bunched up. It was really weird because going into 6, I really wanted to commit to the inside line and everyone wanted that run out of 6 into the corkscrew. But kind of because of that, we all stacked up on the outside line and kind of felt I got hit into Felix.”
Ad
“I’ll have to take a look back at it and see the video from the onboard but yeah, it was unfortunate. We were really strong at the start. Felt like we were moving forward well, had a lot of pace, I was trying to get by Felix on the blacks (primary tire) and yeah, it was tough. I think we were really quick today and just kind of ashamed not to see the race payout,” added Kyffin Simpson.
Ad
Ad

Kyffin Simpson's electric start at Laguna Seca ended in vain

Starting on the alternate tires, Kyffin Simpson passed the #3 Team Penske of Scott McLaughlin in the first few corners and then set his sights on Felix Rosenqvist. The Meyer Shank Racing driver was on the harder primary tires, as the 20-year-old looked to square up Rosenqvist in Turn 6.

As they collided on the outside line, both drivers ended up in the barrier next to the gravel trap on the exit of Turn 6. Felix Rosenqvist was able to recover, and drive to the pits as the caution flag came out. The MSR driver needed a front wing change and came out multiple laps down.

Simpson, on the other hand, had damage to the front end of the car, and was forced to retire from the race on the first lap.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications