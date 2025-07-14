“It should have been a win”: Josef Newgarden sends a message after unfortunate day with Team Penske in Iowa

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently took part in the double-header weekend at Iowa. He shared his thoughts about his race via social media.

The American driver shared a tweet with his fans later in the day, where he reflected on his race and shared a few pictures from the event. He also penned down how 'it should have been a win' for the team. The post read,

Race recap: Went to the front of the field. Pit. Yellow. *go to the back of the field.Restart.Went to the front of the field. Pit. Yellow. *go to the back of the field. Ended up p10 on a day where it feels like it should have been a win. It’s not from lack of effort or speed. All 3 @Team_Penske cars have had such great pace, we just need one thing to go right for us. If the saying is that “after droughts come rain… “, we’ll be prepared for a storm. 📷 @ignitemedia00"

The 34-year-old drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He started the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup race in 4th place but ended the race in 10th place. He led 72 laps of the race.

The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner's 2025 season is off to a decent start as he qualified in 10th place at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg and finished the race in third place. During the Synk 275 powered by Sukup race held on July 12 in Iowa, Josef Newgarden qualified in pole position and finished the race in second place.

Josef Newgarden speaks about Team Penske error that cost him Iowa race victory

The #2 Team Penske car driver, Josef Newgarden, recently spoke about his first race of the weekend at Iowa. He finished the race in second place after starting from pole.

The Nashville native led 232 laps of the 275-lap race. He was overtaken by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, who had the quicker final pit stop. Newgarden finished the race 0.2352 seconds behind O'Ward.

While talking about his race to Jack Harvey from IndyCar, the Team Penske driver made his feelings known post-race. He said (via IndyCar on X)

"I don't know what changes tomorrow. You know O'Ward got track position there, and it was game over, just as simple as that. My car was quick; Team Chevy did a great job. Finally getting a win for team Chevy is a big deal." (0:06 onwards)

Josef Newgarden has previously won eight out of nine times that races have been held at the Iowa track. This also marked the 2025 season's first full Chevrolet-powered podium, as Pato O'Ward occupied the first place, while Newgarden and his teammate, Will Power, occupied the second and third places, respectively. Josef Newgarden currently sits in 14th place with 207 points to his name.

