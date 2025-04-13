Italian motorsport gear brand honors Alex Palou with custom commemorative gloves

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou was honored on the streets of Long Beach with a special gift from Sparco, the well-known Italian motorsport gear brand. Sparco took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures as Palou was presented with a custom-made pair of racing gloves to celebrate his third NTT IndyCar Series championship, secured during the 2024 season.

Alex Palou, who drives the No. 10 car for Chip Ganassi Racing, won his first championship in 2021 and added two more in 2023 and 2024. In recognition of that achievement, Sparco created a commemorative design that was both personal and symbolic. The gloves were displayed in a frame and handed to Palou in person by Chris Neuer, Motorsports Director at Sparco.

The gloves are black with gold and white details. They include three gold stars to represent each of Palou’s championships. The years of his titles, 2021, 2023, and 2024, are printed on the left fingers. On the other side, Sparco included the names of key races he won during the 2024 season, such as the Indy GP and the Monterey GP.

At the center of the gloves is Palou’s personal “Gorilla” logo, printed in bold gold, a symbol he has used throughout his career. Also visible on the gloves are his car number, “10,” and his last name, both printed in large white and gold letters.

Sparco captioned the post, saying:

"Today we honor the champ @alexpalou with a pair of custom commemorative gloves for winning the 2024 Indy car championship..."

Palou started his title defense in 2025 in the best possible way by winning the first two races at St. Petersburg and The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix.

Alex Palou shares his feelings after a third-place qualifying effort

After receiving the gift from Sparco, Alex Palou shifted his focus to qualifying at the 50th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will start Sunday’s race from third on the grid, behind Andretti Global drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta.

Alex Palou will lead the charge for CGR, followed closely by Felix Rosenquist in fourth and Marcus Ericsson rounding off the top-five. All five of the fastest qualifiers drive Honda-powered cars, a result Palou was proud of. He praised the effort in his post-qualifying interview and said it was a strong performance from the Honda teams overall.

Palou admitted that while he was aiming for pole position, he was still happy with the result. He said (via Speedway Digest):

"Not number one today, but P3 for tomorrow. It's a top five with all Honda; that's pretty amazing. It's a solid qualifying for us. You always want more, and we felt like we were going to be fighting a little bit more, but it was good! It was fun out there and to fight. We just missed it a little bit."

"Great job by Honda locking out the top five, and for us, starting third, it's a great opportunity to decide on a strategy and have a clean race and move up. The #10 DHL Honda has been amazing, so hopefully, we can get the win tomorrow," Alex Palou added.

The 90 lap race at the Streets of Long Beach is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, April 13.

