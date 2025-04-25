Jack Harvey credits FOX Sports duties for better understanding of rivals before Indy 500

IndyCar sensation Jack Harvey was announced as the one-off entry for the Dreyer and Reinbold Racing team for the 2025 Indy 500 before the start of the current season. However, the Briton took up a part-time role with FOX Sports for the remainder of the season and was spotted fulfilling the duties of a reporter.

Jack Harvey came out after the Indy 500 open test and revealed how the FOX Sports duties helped him get a better understanding of his rivals. The 32-year-old was present at this week's Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway held from April 23 to April 24.

Harvey caught up with Bob Pockrass after the two-day test as the motorsport reporter questioned the Dreyer and Reinbold Racing driver about his duties with FOX. Harvey detailed how he spoke with multiple drivers as a part of his job, which changed his perspective about a few things and gave him insightful information.

“So to be honest Bob, I think one of the best things about my role with Fox is that it kept me so immersed in IndyCar racing. I know the hybrid's been a talking point, but I also then get info from a different perspective now,” said Harvey

“It's not, no one's trying to sugarcoat it. No one's trying to keep their driver happy. I get the unfiltered answers from people, which has been awesome. Outside of being able to race full time, I think that my year is pretty fantastic,” he added

Jack Harvey will partner with Ryan Hunter-Reay for Dreyer and Reinbold Racing at the 109th running of the Indy 500. The British driver finished the first day of the test the fifth slowest driver and finished P30 on the second day of the test.

Jack Harvey hailed teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay during the Indy 500 announcement

Ryan Hunter-Reay won the 2014 Indy 500 and is an IndyCar Veteran, having raced in over 15 seasons. The 44-year-old made a one-off appearance for DRR in 2024 at the Indy 500 and returned with the team for the 2025 race.

As Jack Harvey was announced as Hunter-Reay’s teammate, the British driver came out and hailed the opportunity to race with the former Indy 500 winner. Harvey said (via IndyCar),

“I feel like I'm just joining an absolutely fantastic race team but also really great people. To be teammates again with Ryan from our time previously is great. Actually, Ryan won the first '500' I ever attended. I've always found him to be very generous with his time and mentorship. It feels like a really great fit.”

The 109th running of the Indy 500 is set to take place on Sunday, May 25, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

