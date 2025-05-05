Jack Harvey highlights his 'favorite moment of the weekend' featuring No. 3 Team Penske racer and his family

The Dreyer and Reinbold Racing driver, Jack Harvey, recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The story featured Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

Ad

On Saturday, May 3, Harvey uploaded an Instagram story with a picture of McLaughlin and his family. In the picture, McLaughlin is seen talking to his wife, Karly Paone, and daughter, Lucy Violet, alongside Harvey himself post the race. He captioned the story:

"Favourite moment of the weekend... Meeting Lucy after Dad aka @smclaughlin93 smashed a podium 🏆"

Screenshot of Jack Harvey's story @jack_harvey93

The Kiwi driver finished the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix in third place after starting his race in second place. This marks McLaughlin's third consecutive podium finish at the track.

Ad

Trending

As for Jack Harvey's racing career, he raced with Dale Coyne Racing as a part-time driver in 2024. He drove only 14 out of the 17 races in the calendar that year. He later left the Dale Coyne Racing team, citing his interest in becoming a commentator with FOX.

In 2025, Harvey announced his participation in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer and Reinbold racing alongside Ryan-Hunter-Reay. He has a total of seven Indianapolis starts but has only one top-10 finish, which came in 2020 after he qualified in 20th place.

Ad

Jack Harvey will be looking forward to improving his result at the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

Jack Harvey speaks about the secret of understanding Indy 500 rivals

The two-time Indy NXT champion had announced his one-off entry with Dreyer and Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports for the Indy 500, which will take place on May 25. Jack Jarvey recently opened up about how becoming a FOX reporter has helped him gain access to understanding his rivals.

Ad

While in conversation with FOX Motorsports insider Bob Pockrass after the two-day open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Harvey spoke about how having access to speak to various drivers has helped him gain valuable information about them.

“So to be honest, Bob, I think one of the best things about my role with Fox is that it kept me so immersed in IndyCar racing. I know the hybrid's been a talking point, but I also then get info from a different perspective now,” said Harvey.

Ad

“It's not, no one's trying to sugarcoat it. No one's trying to keep their driver happy. I get the unfiltered answers from people, which has been awesome. Outside of being able to race full time, I think that my year is pretty fantastic,” he added

Expand Tweet

During the two-day testing held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from April 23 to 24, Jack Harvey finished the testing on the first day in 30th place, going at a speed of 220.295 mph. On the second day, he finished the testing in 29th place after going at a speed of 226.355 mph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.