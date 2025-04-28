Jack Harvey reveals he was 'most excited about' No. 4 F.R.M racer during Talladega Speedway visit 

IndyCar driver Jack Harvey visited the 2.66-mile tri-oval Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. He shared that he was most excited to see NASCAR driver Noah Gragson behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports.

Ad

In July 2024, it was announced that Gragson will join Front Row Motorsports on a multi-year deal beginning in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 26-year-old, who finished fourth at Jack Links 500, scoring 31 points, had drivers from other disciplines cheering him on in the crowd.

Speaking about his Talladega experience, Harvey said he loved being invited to the track and even picked the driver he was supporting.

"I saw things I have never seen before on the racetrack, I loved it. You know I am a race fan so to be able to get an experience of Talladega before we dial in for 500 is just awesome.

Ad

Trending

The FOX presenter and grid walk specialist, Michael Waltrip, then invited Harvey for a grid walk before the race started, and the IndyCar driver immediately walked towards his favorite.

"This is the guy I am most excited about today, Noah. You just make me laugh all week...," said Harvey

Gragson introduced the IndyCar driver to his crew before conveying that he has been under the weather and showing his prayer beads on camera.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Part-time IndyCar driver Jack Harvey is one of the 34 pilots taking part in the 109th edition of the Indy 500.

Jack Harvey reveals the secret to a better understanding of rivals before Indy 500

NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

A two-time INDY NXT by Firestone championship runner-up, Jack Harvey, was announced as the one-off entry for the 2025 Indy 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports. However, the 32-year-old has had the golden opportunity to assess his rivals beforehand due to his IndyCar series involvement.

Ad

Jack Harvey has credited FOX Sports' reporter duties as the secret that has helped him gain a better understanding of the competition he will be faced with at the greatest racing spectacle on Sunday, May 25.

Speaking to FOX's fellow reporter Bob Pockrass after the two-day open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 32-year-old detailed how speaking to various drivers as a part of his job has given him valuable information.

“So to be honest, Bob, I think one of the best things about my role with Fox is that it kept me so immersed in IndyCar racing. I know the hybrid's been a talking point, but I also then get info from a different perspective now,” said Harvey

Ad

“It's not, no one's trying to sugarcoat it. No one's trying to keep their driver happy. I get the unfiltered answers from people, which has been awesome. Outside of being able to race full time, I think that my year is pretty fantastic,” he added

Expand Tweet

Jack Harvey will partner with former Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay for the high-octane battle at the crown jewel of motorsports, i.e., The Indy 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.