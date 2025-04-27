Jack Harvey takes inspiration from NASCAR star Carson Hocevar as he nominates Kyle Kirkwood to replicate his style

IndyCar driver Jack Harvey has playfully suggested Andretti Autosport and their driver Kyle Kirkwood could learn a thing or two about fashion from the world of NASCAR. The 32-year-old recently teased Kirkwood about sporting an outfit worn by Carson Hocevar.

During a light-hearted exchange on social media, the British driver, who is alongside Jamie Little, on punditry duty with FOX Sports at the Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series event, shared a picture of Carson Hocevar in a cowboy chili-style suit while joking that his IndyCar compatriot would look good in it. Sharing the photo on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Harvey accompanied it with the caption:

“Hey @AndrettiIndy… I think @KKirkwoodRacing would look good in this Chili’s style suit. Just a thought 😏”

Kyle Kirkwood, who has been one of the standout drivers for Andretti Autosport throughout the current IndyCar season, is yet to respond to Harvey’s playful fashion suggestion. Whether the 26-year-old would opt to stun the IndyCar paddock with a similar outfit in subsequent races is one many will keep a keen watch on.

In the meantime, both drivers will hope to record impressive outings at the upcoming Indy 500 race event following recent testing. Harvey’s best result at the Indianapolis event remains, to date, his outing at the 2020 edition, where he finished ninth, while Kirkwood’s best finish is seventh place, which he achieved in 2024.

Kyle Kirkwood reacted after winning his third IndyCar race

Kyle Kirkwood reacted after securing his third IndyCar race victory. The 26-year-old clinched the win at the 2025 Long Beach Grand Prix.

Kirkwood, who started the race on pole position, masterfully executed the Grand Prix to seal the win at the temporary street course in California. The #27 driver held off championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi to secure his first win since the 2023 Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Sharing his reaction following the race win, he took to his Instagram to post:

“What an amazing day. This win is HUGE for us and I want to express my gratitude to everyone involved in this team victory. We had a flawless weekend from every point of view and that's a product of hard work and dedication from absolutely everyone on the Andretti Global INDYCAR team. 🏆”

The win for Kyle Kirkwood saw him climb to second in the driver's standings, 34 points behind leader Palou. Kirkwood is among the favourites to win the championship, and the Andretti driver will aim to replicate his performance at the upcoming Grand Prix of Alabama at the Barber Motorsports Park. In addition to his impressive outing, the Florida-born driver will have his sights set on the possibility of securing victory at the upcoming Indy 500 race event.

