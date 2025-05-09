Jacob Abel and Dale Coyne Racing unveil 2025 Indy 500 livery with Miller High Life sponsorship

The 109th running of the Indy 500 event is on the horizon, and several teams and drivers are ensuring they mark the showpiece in a unique way. Dale Coyne Racing and driver Jacob Abel have revealed their livery for the racing spectacle.

The Illinois-based outfit, alongside their rookie driver, unveiled a livery in partnership with Miller High Life, which also paid tribute to racing icon Danny Sullivan. As seen in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar on FOX, the livery blends Miller’s signature red color with a distinctive white accent, offering a tribute to Sullivan’s memorable outing at the Brickyard event.

Jacob Abel’s tribute to Sullivan largely commemorates the 40th anniversary of his victory at the Indy 500. Sullivan, born in Louisville, Kentucky, like the former Chip Ganassi Racing driver, won the 1985 edition of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ after spinning his car on lap 120 while attempting to pass Mario Andretti. The veteran driver would eventually recover to win the race, in what is now famously dubbed the “Spin and Win” race.

Jacob Abel is gearing up to debut in his maiden Indy 500 race with the Dale Coyne team, and the former IMSA SportsCar Championship driver will aim for a remarkable debut at the Indianapolis event.

Jacob Abel reacts after Indy 500 open test

Jacob Abel reacted following his open testing ahead of the 2025 Indy 500 race. The former Indy NXT star was among the 35 drivers who participated in the test ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis event.

The Dale Coyne driver clocked a top speed of 226.408 mph around the oval circuit, which places him 28th fastest of the drivers. Sharing his thoughts following the test, the 24-year-old took to Instagram and wrote:

“Pretty sweet end to the test today… car had good speed and was feeling really nice in traffic. Learned a ton over the past couple of days, and we’ve got a great place to start for May 🚀”

The 2025 Indy 500 event is set to come with a unique twist as it marks the first time the American racing series will feature the use of hybrid technology engines around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Abel will aim to put on an impressive showing in his debut at the race.

Shifting focus to the 2025 IndyCar season at large, Jacob Abel has struggled to adapt to the demands of the American open-wheel racing series. The 24-year-old, in his four races so far, has failed to muster any meaningful results, with his best finish of the campaign being a 23rd position recorded at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix provides an opportunity for Abel to salvage what is fast becoming a difficult debut season in IndyCar.

