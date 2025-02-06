Jacob Abel makes emotional verdict on 'very stressful' IndyCar future during the off-season

The former Indy Lights driver Jacob Abel recently gave his take on the future of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America (IndyCar). The 23-year-old is an upcoming prospect in American motorsports and will make his full-time debut in IndyCar this year with Dale Coyne Racing.

IndyCar has been around since the 1920s under the auspices of various sanctioning bodies in the US. The sport is currently being sponsored by the Japanese telecommunications giant NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.)

In light of 2025, not knowing where he will be driving for quite a while, Abel recently appeared on the Divebomb IndyCar podcast and talked about the whole process of becoming a full-fledged IndyCar driver.

"Yeah, it was very stressful for sure, you know, not knowing what was coming next. I'd go to the gym every day like I always do and try and be as prepared and ready for whatever it may be. But yeah, you know, you don't really know what you are actually preparing for," Jacob Abel said. (20:50 onwards)

The 23-year-old further went on to add the following:

"So, yeah, it was nice to get something finally done. Now for the foreseeable future, there will be a next time on track, right now, it's secret. So it's all eyes looking forward to that and trying to make that as productive as possible," Abel added via Divebomb IndyCar podcast.

Abel has so far competed in 42 Indy Lights races. During that time, he amassed three race wins, 14 podiums, four pole positions, and three fastest laps. His best career finish in the category came in the 2024 season.

Jacob Abel on potential openings other than Dale Coyle Racing for 2025

While Jacob Abel admitted to having a stressful time getting the deal over the line with Dale Coyne Racing, he also talked about whether there was interest from other teams in him for the 2025 season.

"Yeah, I mean, I kind of always wanted to be with Dale, even when there were other seats available. You know, that's not saying we didn't speak with other teams, but I have kind of seen their program, and I know Dale personally, and I know he wasn't a fan of where they were last year just as much as anyone else, so he wants to succeed and that team is very much on the rise," Jacob Abel said on the same podcast appearance.

Dale Coyne Racing is a Plainfield, Illinois-based team that has been competing in IndyCar since 1984. The outfit has so far competed in 836 races but has only managed to amass six race wins. Other than this, the team has also managed two pole positions.

