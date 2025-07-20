Jacob Abel's car lands on top of Josef Newgarden's Penske in wild wreck at IndyCar Toronto race

Team Penske star Josef Newgarden retired from the IndyCar race in Toronto after a collision with Dale Coyne Racing driver Jacob Abel during the restart after a caution. Multiple cars behind these two drivers were involved in the crash, but were able to continue.IndyCar took to the streets of Toronto for the only international race of the season. The tight and bumpy street circuit often leads to an entertaining race with multiple crashes and caution, and the 2025 race was no different.Alexander Rossi's contact with the barrier led to the third caution of the race. The race then restarted with a little over a third of the way into it, with Jacob Abel running in front of David Malukas and Louis Foster. The IndyCar rookie had a poor restart and was passed by Malukas into Turn 1.Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster tried to follow the AFR of Malukas past Abel, but gave the DCR driver a touch, which forced the rookie into the barrier. Josef Newgarden, who was behind this trio, wasn't able to react in time and slammed into Jocol Abel’s stricken car.The DCR of Abel landed on top of Josef Newgarden’s #2 Team Penske Chevrolet and ended the race for the duo. Behind the two, Devlin DeFrancesco also spun around as he made a desperate attempt to stop colliding into a traffic jam on the exit of Turn 1. Kyle Kirkwood also had to swerve and barely managed to avoid the crash.Both drivers were able to safely get out of their cars. Josef Newgarden was seemingly frustrated and down after getting out of the car, as the bad luck continues for the #2 Chevrolet driver.Newgarden spoke with FOX after the crash, as he said,“Wrong place, wrong time. Just want to say thanks to PPG, Chevrolet and all our supporters at home.”Newgarden's teammate Scott McLaughlin brought out the first caution of the day after his early pitstop, as the rear left wheel nut wasn't secured properly and led to the tire going rogue, and McLaughlin retiring from the race.Josef Newgarden's 2025 IndyCar bad luck continues at Indy Toronto Josef Newgarden and Team Penske have had the pace all year to win races, but have been extremely unlucky at multiple venues. The #2 Chevrolet driver has been down-beat in recent times following how the 2025 season has panned out for him.Newgarden started the Indy 500 from the last row after the attenuator scandal, but was moving up the grid, and caught up to the leaders. However, an issue with the fuel system led to his retirement.The #2 Chevrolet driver was leading the race at WWTR when Louis Foster’s stricken car collected the Team Penske car, as Newgarden had to retire. Josef was also in the race to win both the IndyCar races at Iowa when the last pitstop strategy call gave the win to Pato O'Ward, and the timing of cautions heavily cost Newgarden in Race 2.Josef Newgarden was eliminated in round 1 at the Indy Toronto as the Team Penske driver looked really gutted after his outing. He is currently 14th in the standings.