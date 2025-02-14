James Roe shares clear 'goal' at Andretti Global ahead of 2025 IndyCar season

Andretti Global is a huge name in the world of motorsports. The brand was founded by Michael Andretti and with the 2025 Indy NXT season just a few weeks away, its driver James Roe has shed light on the team's goal going into the new campaign.

Andretti Global runs its teams in various motorsports categories. From Indy NXT to the main IndyCar series, to IMSA, and Formula E, among multiple other racing series. In line with this, Roe has asserted that the outfit's 2025 goal for the Indy NXT campaign is to win and amass as many podiums and pole positions as possible.

While shedding light on the same via Indy NXT's official Instagram handle, he had the following to add:

"Look, it's very simple at Andretti. The goal is to win and fight for poles and podiums. There is no in between or two ways about it. So that has always been the mindset. I think though as a team, we're just really focused on minimizing errors. That's really big for us."

James Roe made his debut in Indy NXT in the 2022 season of the sport. He has so far managed 36 starts and has amassed three podiums and a solitary pole position.

Andretti Global has a new face for its 2025 Indy NXT campaign

While James Roe will enter his third Indy NXT adventure in the 2025 season, the Indianapolis, Indiana-based team has a new face in its squad. The outfit has brought on board Dennis Hauger who will compete in his first-ever Indy NXT campaign.

To reveal the same, Andretti Global via its official Instagram handle, released an introductory video for the driver.

"I'm Dennis Hauger, I'm from Norway. I'll be driving the number 28 Andretti Dallara car. This is gonna be my first year in the Indy NXT series, let's go!!" Hauger said.

In addition to the duo, Salvador de Alba and Lochie Hughes will also drive for the team in the 2025 season.

The 2024 Indy NXT championship was won by Louis Foster driving for Andretti Global. He secured the coveted title in the penultimate race of the season while amassing his seventh Grand Prix win.

On the team front, Andretti Global won the championship. It was a double swoop for Andretti, and keeping this in view, the team will hope for more of the same in 2025.

In the main IndyCar category, Colton Herta ended last year's campaign in second place for Andretti Global. He managed two wins, three poles, 10 top-fives, and 13 top-ten finishes. However, the coveted drivers' championship was secured by Chip Ganassi's Alex Palou. He ended the campaign at the top of the standings with 544 points to his name.

