Jamie Chadwick targets Le Mans success while paving path to Hypercar future

Jamie Chadwick, the 26-year-old British racing driver, has been steadily progressing in her racing career. She is all set to compete for IDEC Sport in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, and while she has her eyes set on achieving solid success, she also has her eyes on making it into the quickly growing Hypercar series.

Jamie Chadwick is a well-known name for American motorsports fans. She has previously competed in the IndyCar-sanctioned Indy NXT series for Andretti Global.

In line with the upcoming challenge with IDEC Sport and her looking into Hypercar, she recently took the time to dwell on the same.

"LMP2 in ELMS is really competitive and a really good opportunity for me, I’m a Silver-graded driver, and I think the way it works with the grading system there can really help me learn and develop in my first year. With the Genesis backing, it [puts] a little bit of a one eye on the ultimate goal one day of progressing into Hypercar." Chadwick said via SportsCar365.

Chadwick will drive the Genesis-backed No.18 IDEC Sport ORECA 07 Gibson with Dani Duncadella and Mathys Jaubert in the 2025 season. All the drivers of the team are part of a trajectory program that aims to promote them to a Hypercar seat. It will become a reality once Genesis Magma Racing's LMDH push is operational from the 2026 season of the World Endurance Championship onward.

Jamie Chadwick has a fun time at IWD Karting Day

While Jamie Chadwick has made it known that she has her eyes on making a future in Hypercar in the coming years, she recently took part in the IWD Karting Day with aspiring young women looking to make a career in motorsports.

In line with this, the 26-year-old had a great time at the event and even took the time to post a story regarding the same. Via her official Instagram account, she wrote:

"Some of my favorites from our IWD Karting Day @daytonamsport. Love seeing so many girls enjoying the sport."

Jamie Chadwick has been racing competitively since the young age of 11. Over the years, she has competed in various racing categories. The W Series, Indy NXT, Extreme E, Formula Regional European, F3 Asian Championship, MRF Challenge Formula 2000, BRDC British Formula 3, British GT Championship GT4, and Ginetta Junior Championship, among others.

Moreover, she has even won championships in categories like the W Series, MRF Challenge, and the British GT Championship GT4. Chadwick has a wealth of experience under her belt, and being only 26, she has a long career ahead of her. Other than Hypercar, who knows, she may even down the line want to try her hands at IndyCar.

