JHR team principal reveals receiving support from “Andretti, McLaren, Ganassi” after transporter fire

The JHR team recently spoke about the transporter fire incident after the Iowa race on Sunday, July 13. The racing team revealed that they received support from other teams on the grid, including Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, and Chip Ganassi Racing.

The incident took place after the Farm to Finish 275 race on Sunday. The transporter carrying Sting Ray Robb's heavily damaged #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing car and the majority of the support equipment caught fire while traveling from Iowa Speedway to Speedway, Indiana, where the team is based.

While talking to Marshall Pruett from RACER, team principal David O'Neill revealed how the other teams on the grid extended their support to the JHR team.

“We had offers from all around, and all the bigger teams with Andretti, McLaren, Ganassi, to name a few. We elected to borrow a trailer offered by Andretti, but it didn't measure up to fit our equipment, so we’ve ended up using a smaller Indy NXT trailer we had to put it all in. But we had all the offers, which was brilliant from everyone," he said.

"(IndyCar president) Doug Boles rang me up, asked whether he needed to arrange a team managers' meeting to see if there was any way we could get equipment or car parts or radios or anything together we needed, which was an absolutely brilliant idea. But luckily, we didn't need to borrow anything major,” O'Neill added.

According to Motorsports.com, the fire started in the transporter's rear axle, and the cause is still under investigation. JHR will inspect the vehicle after it reaches the shop. However, concerns have been raised that the transporter may no longer be usable.

JHR considers technical alliance outside IndyCar

The JHR team is looking to fortify its technical alliances. Instead of the traditional team-to-team alliance, it is seeking a technical alliance with a Formula One team.

Brad Hollinger, the owner of the Indiana-based outfit, looks forward to reigniting his past relationship with the Williams Formula One team. Hollinger was previously a 15% shareholder in the team. He plans on hiring young engineers and mechanics who were left out of the series due to the cost cap restrictions.

While talking to the RACER, Hollinger spoke about how the JHR team will benefit from the expertise of the mechanics and engineers from the Formula One series.

“Because of the cost cap in Formula 1, there certainly is an opportunity to create a relationship with one of the Formula 1 teams from a collaboration of technology, them sending over younger mechanics, engineers, and they don't have to worry about the wage gap and the cost cap,” Hollinger said.

“And we would benefit significantly by the outrageous amount of RD&E (research, development, and engineering) they do. Dave (O’Neill) and I have talked about that, and he's got some strong relationships from his former life there, and I still have a relationship with Williams. And I'm not saying that there has been any interest by any of those teams, but it’s something we’re exploring,” he added.

The JHR team previously had two alliances within the IndyCar series, both of which eventually ended.

