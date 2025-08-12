Jimmie Johnson bows down to Alex Palou's greatness after the CGR driver dominantly wins 4th IndyCar title

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou won his fourth IndyCar championship at the Grand Prix of Portland. NASCAR legend and Palou’s former teammate Jimmie Johnson came out and congratulated the Spaniard on winning the 2025 IndyCar championship while also pointing out what stood out for the 49-year-old.Palou came into the 2025 season as the defending champion and began with a win at St. Pete. The Spaniard went on to win eight races before the Grand Prix of Portland (including the Indy 500 win). Coming into the recent race at Portland, Palou needed to maintain a gap of 107 points or more over Pato O'Ward to win the championship.Alex Palou equalled Mario Andretti, Sebastian Bourdais and Dario Franchitti as the driver with four IndyCar championships, with only Scott Dixon and AJ Foyt ahead of him at six and seven championships respectively. The Spaniard also became only the fourth driver to win three consecutive championships.Jimmie Johnson ended his full-time NASCAR Cup Series career at the end of the 2020 season and joined Chip Ganassi Racing to race in the IndyCar championship. Alex Palou, on the other hand, also joined CGR in 2021 after a year with Dale Coyne Racing.Jimmie Johnson reminisced about his time with Alex Palou at Chip Ganassi Racing as teammates while congratulating the Spaniard on the fourth IndyCar title.Speaking in a video uploaded on IndyCar’s social media platform, Johnson said,“Alex, congratulations my friend, what a tremendous couple of seasons you've had in IndyCar. It's hard to believe that we came in essentially together at CGR. I'll never forget walking the track with you at Barber for the first test session, both being new guys at CGR, and watching you excel and accomplish all that you have.”“It's been great to know you and your family, even your father, who I'm the same age with and you so eloquently pointed out at one point in time. I'm just so happy for you and the success. Clearly you're talented but what I saw was how dedicated and focused you are to your craft. What you and the team have done is quite impressive. Congratulations, keep it going pal. I'm always here for you,” added Johnson.Jimmie Johnson currently races as a part-time entry for Legacy Motor Club, which he co-owns with Maury Gallagher and Richard Petty.Alex Palou hails Chip Ganassi Racing as the factor that led to the dominant 2025 seasonAlex Palou finished the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland on the podium. His championship rival, Pato O'Ward, on the other hand, finished the race 10 laps down after facing an electrical issue. The Arrow McLaren driver's issue meant Palou won the championship irrespective of where he finished the race.After the race, during an interview with FOX, Palou was questioned about the X factor that led to the dominant season, to which he replied,“My team, the team I have behind me. Our partners, Honda, have been giving us the power we needed every single weekend. But my team, the car has been unbelievable. Also, today, it's a shame we couldn't really end it with another win. But we fought, and I gave it everything we had. I tried everything to overtake Lundgaard but couldn't make it today.”There are still two races to go in the 2025 season. Palou has the chance to equal AJ Foyt and Al Unser Sr’s record of most wins in a single IndyCar season (10 wins).