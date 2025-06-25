Jimmie Johnson gets real about the brutal physical demands of IndyCar

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who also has 29 IndyCar starts, spoke about the difference between NASCAR, Formula 1, and IndyCar. He expressed how brutally challenging the American open-wheel racing competition is.

From 2021 to 2022, Johnson competed in the IndyCar Series for Chip Ganassi Racing; however, he has only participated in one complete season, i.e., the 2022 season. He has also competed occasionally in sports car racing throughout his career.

Speaking to Paul Tracy of The Racer Channel, Johnson highlighted the difference between different disciplines of racing and also highlighted how incredibly challenging IndyCar is.

"I couldn't believe the physicality of the IndyCar and you talk about no power steering and the implications of that but man the high heart rate stuff that I had to do to get ready like the first offseason getting ready....I'm like do I really need to do this much high heart rate work and and driving my heart rate through upper body skiing and rowing and all these other disciplines," said Jimmie Johnson (30:25 onwards)

"I'm like I'm in great shape, I just did a half iron man, and he is like with your legs and at a low heart rate this is a different game. I went to my first test at Barber is when I realized the physical requirements and the intensity the high heart rate intensity that went with it. Just such a physical challenge in those cars, even hitting the brake pedal like we don't have any brake pedal assist in IndyCar so that 14-600 PSI, I mean you're generating that through your leg," added Johnson

Johnson is currently the co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club, where the team fields two entries in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jimmie Johnson recalls his almost double-duty attempt after Kyle Larson made a go at his second attempt

In 2025, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, set out to make a second attempt at one of the toughest challenges in auto racing: competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, a grueling test known as “The Double.” Together, the two events total over 1,100 miles of racing and are considered among the sport’s most demanding.

Larson’s ambitious plan had sparked renewed interest in the rare feat and brought attention to a lesser-known story involving seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. In an interview, Johnson shared that he once seriously explored the possibility of attempting The Double himself, even holding discussions with Team Penske about it.

Despite the initial momentum, the effort ultimately fell through due to a combination of logistical challenges and insufficient organizational backing. Johnson noted that executing such a complex undertaking required far more coordination and support than was available at the time.

Although Jimmie Johnson never got the opportunity to pursue both races in one day, Johnson expressed deep respect for those who take on the challenge, especially as Larson added his name to the short list of drivers who have attempted this rare and demanding motorsports milestone.

“As we got closer to making a decision, I could sense Rick (Hendrick) wasn’t really a fan of it,” Jimmie Johnson said on the latest episode of NASCAR’s Hauler Talk podcast (quoted by The Daily Down Force). “I still had the home hurdle to clear. And then, from a manufacturer's standpoint, it just didn’t seem possible”.

The Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 were scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

