Jimmie Johnson reportedly considered IndyCar bid to uplift struggling team

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's name has been floating around on the web regarding being an investor in IndyCar's Juncos Hollinger Racing team. It has come to light that the outfit's co-owner, Brad Hollinger, is seeking a new investor.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team has been competing in IndyCar since 2017. It currently has Conor Daly and Sting Ray Robb as its drivers. The second car is a for-hire opportunity that was taken by the latter with the help of his backers.

As per Racer, Brad Hollinger has been looking for a new investor to put money into the team ($8 - $10 million required to run two cars), which he co-owns with Ricardo Juncos. In line with this, the following has been reported by IndyCar reporter Tony Donohue on X, who linked Jimmie Johnson to the Indianapolis, Indiana-based team:

"It's been a rumor for over a year now that Brad Hollinger is looking for another investor to start recouping on his original investment into JHR. AO Racing (IMSA) & Jimmie Johnson were the big names floating around to buy in back in May."

Jimmie Johnson is well-renowned for his exploits in stock car racing. The 49-year-old has so far competed in 700 NASCAR Cup Series races and has also won the championship an impressive seven times. Other than this, he currently has 83 wins, 375 top tens, and 36 pole positions in the racing category.

Juncos Hollinger Racing is in 17th place in the 2025 IndyCar standings with Conor Daly. He has managed 125 points in the first eight races of the 17-event campaign.

Jimmie Johnson's take on competing in the Indy 500 during his dream NASCAR run

Jimmie Johnson won five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championships from 2006 to 2010. In line with this, via an interaction on the 'Hauler Talk' (NASCAR podcast on May 22, 2025), he revealed that he was close to competing in the Indy 500 and Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600, on the same day. 2021 Cup series champion Kyle Larson attempted the same feat in 2024 and this year.

"I pushed hard for The Double back at the peak of my NASCAR days, and I had a situation develop or scenario develop to drive a Penske car. And at the time, Honda was the only engine supplier in the sport. And as we got closer to making a decision, I could sense (car owner) Rick (Hendrick) wasn’t really a fan of it. I still had the home hurdle to clear and then from a manufacturer standpoint, it just didn’t seem possible," Johnson said.

Jimmie Johnson has previously competed in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. His first appearance was at the 2021 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, with his last outing coming in the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

The 49-year-old made a total of 29 appearances in the sport but was not able to amass a single Grand Prix win, podium, or pole position. Johnson currently has a team (co-owner) called Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he also competes on a part-time basis with the #84 car.

