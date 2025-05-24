Jimmie Johnson reveals his plans for ‘worried’ Tom Brady at the Indy 500

The NFL icon and seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, is scheduled to participate in a high-speed ride-along with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson in a two-seat IndyCar ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2025. Johnson recently shared that his plans have worried Tom Brady.

Tom Brady will experience the thrill of open-wheel racing as part of a revived partnership between Penske Entertainment and Fox Sports. The Fox NFL analyst is set to join Jimmie Johnson in a two-seat IndyCar, marking the return of the fan-favorite ride-along to the Indianapolis 500 parade laps for the first time since 2019. Brady will ride shotgun as Johnson will be pushing past 200 mph.

Speaking about Johnson's intentions for Brady, the former stated that he intends to give the NFL champ the biggest scare of his life. (via First Things First)

"TB's opinion doesn't count. He has already sent a few text messages worried about speed, and accident and motion sickness.....I have two objectives: make him sick and make him soil his suit," said Johnson.

Johnson will be participating in the Coca-Cola 600, marking his 700th career start. Notably, this will be the longest race of the season. It will be aired on Prime Video, 6 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on PRN (Performance Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Jimmie Johnson recalls unfinished business of the “Double” duty

Kyle Larson - Source: Imago

This year, NASCAR championship leader Kyle Larson, also driver of the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, is preparing to tackle one of motorsport' most grueling challenges, “The Double.” The feat involves competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The two of racing’s most prestigious and physically demanding events span over 1,100 miles combined.

While Larson’s attempt has drawn significant attention, it has also brought to light a story from fellow NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. In a recent interview, Johnson revealed that he, too, once came close to attempting The Double, with serious discussions about partnering with Team Penske for the effort.

At the time, the possibility of racing both events in one day was within reach. However, a range of factors ultimately prevented it from coming together. One of the primary hurdles was the lack of comprehensive support, both logistical and organizational, necessary to pull off such a difficult endeavor.

Though Johnson never had the chance to chase that particular milestone, his admiration for those who do remains clear, especially as Larson prepares to join the exclusive list of drivers who have attempted to conquer both races in a single day.

“As we got closer to making a decision, I could sense Rick (Hendrick) wasn’t really a fan of it,” Jimmie Johnson said on the latest episode of NASCAR’s Hauler Talk podcast (quoted by The Daily Down Force). “I still had the home hurdle to clear. And then, from a manufacturers standpoint, it just didn’t seem possible”.

The Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 are scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

