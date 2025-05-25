Jimmie Johnson hilariously hopes for Tom Brady to 'soil his suit' during Indy 500 ride

Tom Brady is bestowed the chance of getting a taste of IndyCar machinery at the Indy 500 with Jimmie Johnson driving him around for a lap of IMS in the Fastest Seat in Sports. Talking about his intentions that he has with the FSS ride, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion jokingly claimed that he wants the former NFL player to "soil his race suit" while going close to 200mph.

Since 2010, the Fastest Seat in Sports has become an integral part of an IndyCar weekend. Many celebrities have been at the helm of the bespoke two-seater open wheel racecar, and this year's Brady's chance of feeling like a racecar driver.

To ensure that the NFL legend is in safe hands, IndyCar called over Jimmie Johnson to drive the 47-year-old around the fabled racetrack. With the Indy 500 starting in a few hours, the moment of doom is just around the corner for Tom Brady.

Moreover, talking about his objectives that he wants to achieve with Brady riding in the passenger seat in the buildup to the race, Johnson said in jest (via the FOX broadcast):

"I have three goals, but I think two of them are realistic–one would be crashing just so he could have that full experience, but I don't think that's going to be viewed highly. The other two, one would be for him to get sick in the car and the other one would be to soil his suit. Those two are still in play."

Jimmie Johnson revealed that Tom Brady's chances of falling sick are already close to none

Jimmie Johnson at the 106th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Going 200mph is not everyone's cup of tea, and Tom Brady knows this. When he was inquired about his willingness to take a ride around the Indy 500, maybe the NFL star had not thought about its consequences.

Jimmie Johnson later revealed how Brady had been concerned about the speed factor and how they could crash, or at minimum, him feeling motion sickness. While the NASCAR driver joked about how he hoped the former NFL player should fall sick in the car, the 49-year-old revealed how the chances of such happening were quite low (via Instagram/@IndyCaronFOX):

"He’s already sent a few text messages worried about speed, an accident, and motion sickness... I’ve been torturing him enough about getting sick, but the chances are quite low."

On the other hand, after the two take to the track, a few moments later, the green flag will fall onto the track, and Robert Shwartzman will start the 109th Indy 500. He will be partnered with Takuma Sato and Pato O'Ward on the front row and commence the battle for the oncoming 200 laps of full-throttle racing.

