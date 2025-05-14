Jimmie Johnson will become Tom Brady's driver for Indy 500's 'Fastest Seat in Sports'

Jimmie Johnson will drive the Fastest Seat in Sports at the upcoming Indy 500 with the former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady. The two will lead the 33-car field to green at the biggest race of the season.

Brady first made an appearance in the FOX Sports X IndyCar era with Josef Newgarden's commercial earlier this year. Since then, the 47-year-old has continued his NFL analyst role with FOX, but will soon return to the IndyCar field at the premier event of the series.

He would be the passenger in the Fastest Seat in Sports and lead the field to the green flag. Alec Pierce was the last incumbent of the seat at the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix weekend.

On the other hand, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Johnson will be at the helm of the bespoke IndyCar Series car. He then shared his thoughts on having the opportunity to take on the role at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, as he said (via IndyCar):

"I love the Indy 500. There is an energy and excitement around the ‘500’ that is unlike anything I have experienced before. Certainly, pre-race ceremonies are the ultimate racing experience that I’ve had outside of the car. I’m thrilled to be a part of the program and to see the stands full one more time."

"I’m extremely honored to come back and do it and to be able to also share this experience with another seven-time champion."

The 2025 Indy 500 could potentially be historic

Josef Newgarden kissing the iconic bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning the 2024 Indy 500- Source: Getty

While Johnson and Brady will lead the field to set the Indy 500 ablaze, there are many more storylines surrounding the weekend. There are numerous winners of the fabled race in the participation list.

However, the most talked-about driver leading up to the race has been Josef Newgarden. The 34-year-old was unable to win the elusive race in his first 11 attempts.

But his 12th attempt, in 2023, saw him climb to the top of the podium and finally taste victory at the 500 miles. He then repeated this feat the subsequent year and became the first driver in over two decades to have won the race in succession.

The Team Penske driver has the chance to complete a three-peat at the Indianapolis 500 if he aces the race weekend.

On the contrary, Helio Castroneves also has the opportunity to write history as he has won the famous race four times in his career. If he takes the chequered flag as the leader come Sunday, next week, then he could become the first driver to have won the Indy 500 five times in their career.

