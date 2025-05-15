Joey Logano credits Team Penske for 'seamless' adoption of Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin's Indy 500 liveries in NASCAR

Team Penske driver Joey Logano was present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 14 as the NASCAR driver witnessed the IndyCar drivers take to the 2.5-mile Superspeedway for Indy 500 practice. Logano was present for the post-practice interviews and hailed Team Penske for the seamless adoption of Indy 500 liveries in NASCAR.

Logano races for Team Penske's NASCAR Cup Series team and was present at the IMS to showcase support for Penske’s IndyCar drivers, i.e., Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power. The Cup Series driver commented on how good the Indy 500 liveries looked on the cars, and also hailed his team for incorporating the same on his stock car.

Josef Newgarden will run the iconic Shell livery at the Indy 500, as Joey Logano ran the same livery at this year's Daytona 500. On the other hand, Scott McLaughlin will run the iconic yellow Pennzoil livery, infamously known as the Yellow Submarine. Logano will be running the same livery at this year's Coca-Cola 600, which will take place on the same day as the Indy 500.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Crediting Team Penske with the effort to push the IndyCar liveries to NASCAR, Joey Logano said,

“Look at what Team Penske is up here in Indy, but also with Shell and Pennzoil and some of these iconic paint schemes. We've seen with Newgarden’s been able to do up here the last couple of years in that Shell paint job.” (0:25 onwards)

Logano then commented on running the Shell livery at Daytona and then about the Yellow Submarine paint job. Speaking about the integration into NASCAR, he added,

“To be able to transition that into stock cars, right? There's not many ways you can do that. In such a seamless way that we're able to do at Penske, to be able to take the history of not only Pennzoil, but Penske together and switching from Indycar to NASCAR is pretty neat.”

Joey Logano wishes for the double win for Yellow Submarine on Memorial Day

The Indy 500 and the Coca Cola 600 take place on the same day, i.e. the Memorial Day, which is the last Sunday of May. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin will be running the iconic Yellow Submarine at the Indy 500 while Joey Logano runs the same livery at the Coca-Cola 600. The Cup Series detailed how he hopes for both cars to finish in the victory lane, as he said,

“The fact that I get to be the guy to drive the car (with Pennzoil livery) is also really cool. The ultimate goal is there's a Pennzoil car in victory lane twice on Memorial Day.” [01:32]

Scott McLaughlin took the pole position in the Yellow Submarine at last year's Indy 500, but it was his teammate, Josef Newgarden in the Shell livery Team Penske Chevrolet, who took the victory.

