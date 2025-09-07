  • home icon
  Joey Logano recalls "coolest" championship memory with Will Power after Team Penske's IndyCar split

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Sep 07, 2025 12:43 GMT
Image Credits: Getty, L: Joey Logano; R: Will Power
Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power parted ways with Team Penske after racing for Roger Penske's team for 17 years. Team Penske’s NASCAR driver, Joey Logano, came out and reflected on Power parting ways and recalled a championship memory with the 44-year-old.

The 2025 IndyCar season was the last one under Will Power's Team Penske contract, with considerable ambiguity surrounding whether the Australian would continue with the team in 2026. Team Penske announced just a couple of days after the season ended that Power will part ways with the team.

As Joey Logano arrived at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race, he was questioned about Will Power's parting ways with Penske. Logano joined Team Penske in 2013, and Power was one of the few people who were at the team when he joined. When asked about his feelings about Power leaving, the NASCAR driver said,

“Yeah, in a way it makes me the senior driver of the whole place at this point. I love Will, he's a great person, he's a great human. He has done some incredible things over his time at Team Penske, the Indy 500, the championships.”

Joey Logano and Will Power won the NASCAR Cup Series and the IndyCar championship during the 2022 season. Recalling one of the coolest memories of his career, Logano said,

“I always remember the moment where we both won the championship in the same year. We had a victory party for all of Team Penske. He was up there playing the drums. We were singing we are the champions together. That was one of my coolest memories. He has been a lot of fun, I learned a lot from him. I know he'll end up in a good place.” added Joey Logano
Power was also spotted playing the drums on Broadway after the 2025 IndyCar finale at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Will Power joins Andretti Global for the 2026 IndyCar season as Colton Herta departs for Cadillac F1

Just a day after Will Power announced his exit from Team Penske, Andretti Global came out and revealed that Will Power will be joining their stable for the 2026 season. Colton Herta, a former Andretti driver, was confirmed by Cadillac F1 as their reserve driver ahead of the team's debut in 2026. As Power joins Andretti, he said,

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all the Andretti team and getting to work in 2026. They have some very smart people, and I know it will be enjoyable to get to winning. I’m also looking forward to driving for Honda. They’ve been a tough competitor, and I look forward to working with the entire HRC team.”

Dan Towriss also confirmed that Colton Herta will be driving in F2 for the 2026 season, along with the F1 reserve role.

Pranay Bhagi

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
