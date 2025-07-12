Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou take IndyCar pole for Iowa double-header - See full starting orders for Race 1 and 2 at Iowa Speedway

The Iowa doubleheader saw Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou take pole position for the IndyCar doubleheader at the Iowa Speedway. The Team Penske driver emerged as the pole sitter for Race 1 at Iowa, while the Spaniard secured the pole position for Race 2.

The 27-car grid lined up to fight it out for pole position at the IndyCar Iowa race weekend. The seventh-eighth of a mile track posed a quick challenge for the drivers to cater to as the field was spread in a wide range of qualifying speeds.

Rookie Jacob Abel was understood to remain in the lower half of the field as he qualified with one of the slowest times after a subpar attempt. He was pipped by his teammate, Rinus VeeKay, for the unfortunate lowly place in the race 2 qualifications.

On the other hand, Team Penske was understood to dominate the qualifying segment after Newgarden put some stonking laptimes, a trend which Scott McLaughlin looked keen on following. After an impressive warmup lap average speed, fans were glued to the driving of the Kiwi, expecting him to take provisional pole, but the 32-year-old spun on his first qualifying attempt and crashed into the barriers.

Though he climbed out of the car unscathed, this incident shattered his dreams of continuing his streak of taking pole position at the tri-oval circuit. All while Will Power continued a strong showing for Team Penske after a respectable top-10 qualification for both races.

On the other hand, Newgarden's hold of the top spot in the Race 2 qualifying soon loosened as first David Malukas and then Felix Rosenqvist chipped away. However, no one could stop the Alex Palou hype train as the Spaniard clinched his fourth IndyCar pole position of the season for the Race 2 starting order by becoming the sole driver to post a laptime with an average speed of 184mph.

Starting order for the IndyCar Synk 275 at the Iowa Speedway

#2 Josef Newgarden #76 Conor Daly #60 Felix Rosenqvist #10 Alex Palou #5 Pato O'Ward #9 Scott Dixon #12 Will Power #6 Nolan Siegel #14 Santino Ferrucci #4 David Malukas #66 Marcus Armstrong #45 Louis Foster #20 Alexander Rossi #15 Graham Rahal #28 Marcus Ericsson #83 Robert Shwartzman #90 Callum Ilott #27 Kyle Kirkwood #21 Christian Rasmussen #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #7 Christian Lundgaard #8 Kyffin Simpson #26 Colton Herta #77 Sting Ray Robb #18 Rinus VeeKay #51 Jacob Abel #3 Scott McLaughlin

Starting order for the IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 at the Iowa Speedway

#10 Alex Palou #60 Felix Rosenqvist #4 David Malukas #2 Josef Newgarden #6 Nolan Siegel #12 Will Power #76 Conor Daly #9 Scott Dixon #5 Pato O'Ward #15 Graham Rahal #83 Robert Shwartzman #66 Marcus Armstrong #90 Callum Ilott #28 Marcus Ericsson #20 Alexander Rossi #45 Louis Foster #21 Christian Rasmussen #8 Kyffin Simpson #26 Colton Herta #14 Santino Ferrucci #27 Kyle Kirkwood #7 Christian Lundgaard #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #77 Sting Ray Robb #51 Jacob Abel #18 Rinus VeeKay #3 Scott McLaughlin

