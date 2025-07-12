  • home icon
  Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou take IndyCar pole for Iowa double-header - See full starting orders for Race 1 and 2 at Iowa Speedway

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Jul 12, 2025 19:03 GMT
Josef Newgarden (L) and Alex Palou (R)
Josef Newgarden (L) and Alex Palou (R) | Source: Getty

The Iowa doubleheader saw Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou take pole position for the IndyCar doubleheader at the Iowa Speedway. The Team Penske driver emerged as the pole sitter for Race 1 at Iowa, while the Spaniard secured the pole position for Race 2.

The 27-car grid lined up to fight it out for pole position at the IndyCar Iowa race weekend. The seventh-eighth of a mile track posed a quick challenge for the drivers to cater to as the field was spread in a wide range of qualifying speeds.

Rookie Jacob Abel was understood to remain in the lower half of the field as he qualified with one of the slowest times after a subpar attempt. He was pipped by his teammate, Rinus VeeKay, for the unfortunate lowly place in the race 2 qualifications.

On the other hand, Team Penske was understood to dominate the qualifying segment after Newgarden put some stonking laptimes, a trend which Scott McLaughlin looked keen on following. After an impressive warmup lap average speed, fans were glued to the driving of the Kiwi, expecting him to take provisional pole, but the 32-year-old spun on his first qualifying attempt and crashed into the barriers.

Though he climbed out of the car unscathed, this incident shattered his dreams of continuing his streak of taking pole position at the tri-oval circuit. All while Will Power continued a strong showing for Team Penske after a respectable top-10 qualification for both races.

On the other hand, Newgarden's hold of the top spot in the Race 2 qualifying soon loosened as first David Malukas and then Felix Rosenqvist chipped away. However, no one could stop the Alex Palou hype train as the Spaniard clinched his fourth IndyCar pole position of the season for the Race 2 starting order by becoming the sole driver to post a laptime with an average speed of 184mph.

Starting order for the IndyCar Synk 275 at the Iowa Speedway

  1. #2 Josef Newgarden
  2. #76 Conor Daly
  3. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
  4. #10 Alex Palou
  5. #5 Pato O'Ward
  6. #9 Scott Dixon
  7. #12 Will Power
  8. #6 Nolan Siegel
  9. #14 Santino Ferrucci
  10. #4 David Malukas
  11. #66 Marcus Armstrong
  12. #45 Louis Foster
  13. #20 Alexander Rossi
  14. #15 Graham Rahal
  15. #28 Marcus Ericsson
  16. #83 Robert Shwartzman
  17. #90 Callum Ilott
  18. #27 Kyle Kirkwood
  19. #21 Christian Rasmussen
  20. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco
  21. #7 Christian Lundgaard
  22. #8 Kyffin Simpson
  23. #26 Colton Herta
  24. #77 Sting Ray Robb
  25. #18 Rinus VeeKay
  26. #51 Jacob Abel
  27. #3 Scott McLaughlin
Starting order for the IndyCar Farm to Finish 275 at the Iowa Speedway

  1. #10 Alex Palou
  2. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
  3. #4 David Malukas
  4. #2 Josef Newgarden
  5. #6 Nolan Siegel
  6. #12 Will Power
  7. #76 Conor Daly
  8. #9 Scott Dixon
  9. #5 Pato O'Ward
  10. #15 Graham Rahal
  11. #83 Robert Shwartzman
  12. #66 Marcus Armstrong
  13. #90 Callum Ilott
  14. #28 Marcus Ericsson
  15. #20 Alexander Rossi
  16. #45 Louis Foster
  17. #21 Christian Rasmussen
  18. #8 Kyffin Simpson
  19. #26 Colton Herta
  20. #14 Santino Ferrucci
  21. #27 Kyle Kirkwood
  22. #7 Christian Lundgaard
  23. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco
  24. #77 Sting Ray Robb
  25. #51 Jacob Abel
  26. #18 Rinus VeeKay
  27. #3 Scott McLaughlin
Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

