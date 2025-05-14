Josef Newgarden announces Indy 500 partnership with 'iconic' brand

Team Penske star Josef Newgarden has announced a collaboration with a Nashville-based brand, The Nashville Collection, ahead of the 2025 Indy 500. Nashville native Newgarden’s home-based brand has released special apparel as a part of the partnership and will be setting up a store at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newgarden, who was born and brought up in Nashville, Tennessee, currently lives on the outskirts of the town with his wife Ashley and their kids. The Indy 500 is not only special for Newgarden because it’s his home race, but also because it’s the biggest IndyCar race, named as the greatest spectacle in racing.

In the lead up to the Indy 500, with the practice underway, Newgarden announced the partnership with Nashville Collection on May 14, 2025. The Team Penske star uploaded a post about the same on the social network media platform X, which read,

“I’m excited to be partnering with @TheNASHColl, an iconic brand from my hometown. We’ll be at @IMS with a pop up store featuring the all new Indy 500 x NASH Collection drop and my JN merch trackside for the first time. I can’t wait to see what you all think about the new collaboration and merch!”

A video was also attached to the post, which showcased Josef Newgarden at the IMS wearing the merch dropped as part of the partnership. The Nashville Collection is a lifestyle and apparel brand created by Laci Bonner.

The brand started with an online store in 2016, and followed by opening their first offline store on October 5, 2018, on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville. The brand is known for selling Nashville-themed apparel.

The Nashville Collection released Indy 500-themed apparel as part of their collaboration with Newgarden. It includes three caps in the $42-$44 price range, five t-shirts priced between $46-$50, two sweatshirts priced at $68, and a couple of hoodies priced at $79 each.

“If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be”: Josef Newgarden on the possibility of winning the three-peat at the Indy 500

Josef Newgarden will be attempting the three-peat at the Indy 500 at the 109th running of the iconic race. The Team Penske driver waited 11 years before his first Indy 500 win in 2023 and won the race in 2024 to become the first back-to-back winner in over two decades.

Speaking about the possibility of accomplishing the three-peat and becoming the first ever driver to do so, he said,

“I’m not shy to talk about (the possibility) because there is a chance to win it three years in a row. Talking about it isn’t going to change (anything) in what we do – we’re there to win. We know the process we have to go (through). I think Helio (Castroneves) said it perfectly: If it’s meant to be it’s meant to be, and I think that’s how it is,” Newgarden told IndyCar.

Helio Castroneves was the previous IndyCar driver to have a shot at the three-peat at the Indy 500 in the early 2000s.

