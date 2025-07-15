Josef Newgarden believes Team Penske “doesn't need to change” despite failure to convert Iowa dominance into victories

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently spoke about the Iowa double-header weekend. He highlighted how Team Penske "doesn't need to change" despite missing out on a win during one of the races.

The American drives the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. During the double-header weekend at Iowa, he qualified in pole position for the race on Saturday, July 12, and was dominating up until a pit stop blunder by the team. This allowed Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward to take the lead of the race and eventually the victory.

While talking to Bob Pockrass about his race at Iowa, Josef Newgarden spoke about how the team doesn't need to change anything. He said (via Fox Sports):

"We just have to keep doing what you are doing," Newgarden said. "Team Penske is working incredibly hard. [Saturday] was a good day for everybody. You could see the spirits lift. They don't need to change what they are doing. They are doing a great job. They brought a fast car here again today."

However, throughout the season, Team Penske has faced a similar fate. The cars have proven to have speed time and again, but failed execution and bad luck have shadowed the team's season. After a 2-3-4 finish, the team was hopeful of getting a positive result. However, during the race on Sunday, the drivers finished in 10-24-26 after various problems, like engine issues or being taken out of the race by other drivers.

Meanwhile, Josef Newgarden's 2025 season is off to a decent start. He qualified in 10th place at the Firestone Grand Prix on March 2 and finished the race in third place, earning Team Penske their first podium of the season. At the recently held Synk 275, he qualified in pole position but finished the race in second place.

Josef Newgarden makes his feelings known after Team Penske blunder at Iowa

The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He settled in for a second-place finish after being overtaken by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.

The 34-year-old dominated the race and led 232 laps out of a 275-lap race. He was in contention to win the race up until the last pit stop cycle. Newgarden had a slower pit stop than O'Ward, which allowed the latter to overtake him.

While talking about the race to Jack Harvey from IndyCar, the Nashville native spoke about his feelings. He said (via IndyCar on X):

"I don't know what changes tomorrow. You know O'Ward got track position, and it was game over, just as simple as that so. My car was quick; Team Chevy did a great job. Finally getting a win for team Chevy is a big deal."

Newgarden previously won eight times at the track. He currently sits in 14th place in the drivers' championship with 207 points.

