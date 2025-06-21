Josef Newgarden breaks down why he never saw the crash with Louis Foster coming

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. He detailed his horrific crash with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Louis Foster.

Ad

On lap 126 of the 260-lap race at the World Wide Technology Raceway held on June 15, Foster made contact with the barrier as he spun around and halted on the track. The Nashville native was unable to avoid the collision, and he hit Foster's car, which was halted on track, and the #2 Team Penske car flipped and went airborne before eventually coming to a halt.

While talking to the media during the pre-race interview before the Road America race, Bob Pockrass asked Newgarden how he felt after the race. Josef Newgarden replied by saying,

Ad

Trending

"Feel even better Bob"(0.20 onwards)

He was further questioned if he spoke to Foster about the incident, to which the #2 Team Penske car driver responded,

"I didn't, but you know it's just bad timing. This is wrong place wrong time so it happens. Yeah, I didn't see him. I didn't see him come across the track. You know, I saw Louis up against the wall, as I was exciting for accidentally 4 and didn't think you know in the quick like you know this is happening in like a couple seconds. Right? Wasn't really focused on him. As I went through 3 and then kinda as we're getting out of 4 I was trying to make a move on Palou. I was actually going to try and go underneath him."

Ad

"And so then right when I was making that move off before, I could see that Louis was sort of there and but it was still green and then I didn't see Louis until in until Palou went right and as soon as he went right then I saw him coming across the track and I thought. No, this is it was just there wasn't much else to do if I go, right. I was gonna go into Palou I don't have enough time to recognize a big jump of speed on him. And then he had the advantage of seeing and before, I did so yeah, it's just bad timing, really bad time," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to the crash, Josef Newgarden was having a decent outing. He had qualified in 5th place, outqualifying both of his teammates. The 34-year-old was leading the race at some point after taking the race lead away from his teammate, Scott McLaughlin.

Josef Newgarden once spoke about Team Penske's secret for ovals

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden had once opened up about the team's secret, which made racing at ovals 'a lot easier'. He spoke about the same after his win at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in 2024.

Ad

While in conversation with Bob Pockrass after his win, the #2 Team Penske car driver spoke about how a good car helps him win at the oval tracks. He said (via Fox Sports)

"The secret to our success on the ovals has been our cars."

"You have to drive the car, get the most out of it. When you have the best cars in the field, it makes your job a lot easier. I think that's been the case for us. We've had incredible oval cars consistently over the last five, six years. We've just had great, great oval cars," Josef Newgarden had added.

With that win, he had taken his 10th victory at an oval after overtaking his teammate Scott McLaughlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.