  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • INDY 500
  • Josef Newgarden breaks silence on Roger Penske's latest Team Penske change in aftermath of Indy 500 scandal

Josef Newgarden breaks silence on Roger Penske's latest Team Penske change in aftermath of Indy 500 scandal

By Rishabh Negi
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:16 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty
Josef Newgarden - Image source: Getty

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has shared his thoughts on Roger Penske's senior leadership changes within Team Penske following the 2025 Indy 500 scandal. Ahead of qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Newgarden and Will Power's cars were found in violation of IndyCar Rule 14.7.8.16 in regard to having a modified rear (safety device) attenuator.

Ad

As a result, Roger Penske fired Team President Tim Cindric, IndyCar Managing Director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar General Manager Kyle Moyer on May 21, 2025.

In place of them, Team Penske, via its official website on July 4, announced the signing of Jonathan Diuguid as President of Penske Racing and Travis Law as the Competition Director.

Josef Newgarden was recently asked to give his take on this via the Pit Pass Indy Podcast, and he said the following while specifically talking about Diuguid:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've got a lot of confidence in Jonathan, and certainly our entire team, you know, we have great depth all the way across the board amongst everybody. I think Jonathan is a great leader and, you know, has been through so many different positions within a team and really understands the whole scope of the job." [15:53 onwards]
Ad

Jonathan Diuguid has been a long-term member (over 20 years) of Team Penske. In his new role, he will oversee Penske teams competing in IndyCar as well as the Porsche Penske Motorsport, which competes in IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (IMSA) and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). All this will be done alongside Competition Director Travis Law.

Josef Newgarden's take on his bad luck in 2025

Josef Newgarden and the whole Team Penske outfit have not performed at expected levels in the 2025 IndyCar season. Newgarden, alongside teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin, has had his share of bad luck and said the following via the same podcast:

Ad
"I don't know if I'm looking forward to the season ending, but I'm always looking forward to the next race, and we're here in Laguna or WeatherTech race, whatever you wanna call it, and you know, motivated and excited to be here with the team." [15:08 onwards]

The ongoing IndyCar campaign is 14 rounds down, and Josef Newgarden is currently way down in P15 in the Drivers' standings with only 232 points. In the process of doing so, he has secured a solitary pole position, two top-fives and five top-ten finishes. Moreover, he is also the third-best driver at Team Penske, with Scott McLaughlin in P12 and Will Power in P9.

In the remaining three races, the goal for Newgarden would be to finish as high as possible and bring the 2025 campaign to an end on a high note.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications