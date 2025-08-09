Josef Newgarden "bummed", Scott McLaughlin "frustrated" after qualifying failure at IndyCar GP of Portland

Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin did not have the best of times in the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland qualifying. Newgarden was not able to make it past Round 2, whereas his Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin got knocked out in the very first round.In line with this, both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin cut out as frustrated figures in their post-session interviews. After his shocking Round 1 exit, McLaughlin said (via IndyCar on FOX):&quot;I think I didn't quite get that last lap together. Yeah, just really frustrated with myself really. So yeah, honestly, the Gallagher Chevy didn't roll out great, but we made it better. I'm really proud of the guys, I think, consistently working, so I just want to deliver for the guys, you know. I'm pretty hard on myself.&quot;The two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, on his end, shared his 'bummed' reaction after failing to make it out of the fiercely contested Round 2 of the Portland qualifying session. He also gave a small take on the new engine that his Penske crew put into his car after Practice 2. He said:&quot;Yeah, I think the team did a great job, they put in a new engine quickly, so amazing job. They are the best of the best, so always feel good about that, just bummed we couldn't make it into the Fast Six today.&quot;Josef Newgarden will start tomorrow's much-awaited Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland from a bit down in the pecking order, courtesy of his Round 2 elimination and a six-place grid penalty.Josef Newgarden secured a P11 finish in Round 14While Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin had a tough into the qualifying session, the whole 2025 season has proven to be a bit miserable for them. The campaign is 14 races down, and both Newgarden and McLaughlin are currently out of the top ten in the drivers' standings.In line with this, the #3 car driver, McLaughlin, only managed a P10 finish in Round 14, the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. Newgarden, on the other hand, slipped down to P11 despite starting the race from P4.Josef Newgarden, after the end of a disappointing day at the office, said (via the Team Penske website):&quot;Honestly, it was great to get a solid, fairly stress-free finish this weekend. We've had a tough stretch here with DNFs and that has us behind a bit from where we need to be.&quot;Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, the 2025 IndyCar Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland will be an important event for McLaughlin and Newgarden to improve their positions in the standings. The former is in P12, and the two-time IndyCar champion is in P15.