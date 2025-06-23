Josef Newgarden crashes out at Road America as his IndyCar season goes from bad to worse

Josef Newgarden's horrible run in the 2025 IndyCar season continues. The Team Penske driver took himself out of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in lap 30 of 55 on Sunday, June 22.

The two-time Indy 500 winner lost control of his car in Turn 14 after going a tad wide. The turn had been proving tricky for a lot of drivers this weekend, with Scott McLaughlin, Santino Ferrucci, and more having trouble on the downhill right-hander in practice 2 on Saturday.

Josef Newgarden lost the rear of his car on the left-hand curb on the exit, spun across the track, and went into the tire barriers on the right side. The left rear of his No. 2 Chevy took the majority of the impact, with the rear wing getting destroyed.

The steering arm of his car was also broken, and the car was crabbing. But because Newgarden had crashed just meters from the pit entrance, he was able to get his No. 3 Chevy back to his crew on pit road.

The mechanics immediately began repair work on the car. However, Josef Newgarden was shortly asked to hop out of the cockpit when the real damage was assessed. He also had a hairy moment earlier in the race when he was attempting to overtake teammate Scott McLaughlin. Both drivers went off the track, giving Alex Palou a free pass for P9.

For the Team Penske driver, his latest crash was a continuation of the heartbreak he had at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 a week ago. He was leading the race at the WWTR before he unfortunately crashed into a spinning Louis Foster.

The 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America was marred by caution periods from the start. David Malukas collided with Christian Lundgaard on lap 1, damaging the nose of his car.

Within the next 10 laps, Robert Shwartzman crashed into the tire barriers in Canada Corner, and shortly after, Sting Ray Robb lost control of his car while attempting to make an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with Marcus Armstrong.

How Josef Newgarden got a second shot at IndyCar Road America qualifying after Scott Dixon's penalty

Josef Newgarden at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden had a disaster in Round 1 of qualifying at Road America on Saturday, June 21. The Team Penske driver's lap time of 1:44.9876 wasn't good enough for the Top 6 in Group 1 as he ended the round in P7.

However, Scott Dixon, who had advanced to the Fast 12 from the same group, was given a penalty shortly after Round 1 ended. IndyCar found him guilty of impeding Devlin DeFrancesco towards the end of the session in Turns 11-12.

Consequently, the series officials sent him to the back of the 13-driver group, and Newgarden was promoted from P7 to P6. However, the two-time IndyCar champion couldn't make good use of the promotion to Round 2. His best lap time of 1:45.2834 was good enough for only P10 among the 12 drivers in Round 2.

