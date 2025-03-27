Josef Newgarden drops 2-word comment describing his visit to the new IMS Museum

Josef Newgarden saw the Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum yesterday. He described his visit via X.

Ad

Newgarden was at the museum to help put up his poster at gate #2 which commemorates his two back-to-back wins at the track. It is a yearly tradition that is followed by IMS to honor the previous year's winner.

The Team Penske driver won two consecutive Indy 500s in 2023 and 2024, the first time in 22 years that the famous race had a back-to-back champion.

"Just saw the new @IMSMuseum. Holy smokes.👌" Josef Newgarden tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming Indy 500, Josef Newgarden said (via 13 WTHR):

"It's special just to represent this facility, and to have been racing here for so many years and to finally win it with my team, it's hard to describe. It's one of these things you work your entire life for and it's the hardest race to get right, and to be able to finally win it with your team and celebrate it the next year, there's nothing else in this sport like it."

Ad

At the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, Newgarden qualified in 17th position and finished the race 13th. He would hope to improve during the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on April 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Josef Newgarden discusses close friend Josh Berry's NASCAR win

Josef Newgarden has shared his excitement about his childhood friend Josh Berry's maiden NASCAR win. Berry previously raced for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 but moved to Wood Brothers Racing after the team was dissolved. He took his maiden win with WBR at the Las Vegas Motorsport Speedway.

Ad

While in conversation with Frontstretch, Newgarden expressed how he felt about Berry's maiden win:

“Yeah, we're like pseudo teammates. We just did a big deal together in Hendersonville, I don't know, about a month ago where we were together. Yeah, we did a bunch of media work. You might not have seen it, but we were just together not long ago. It's great to have him on the team, you know, certainly a very deserving driver.

Ad

Excited to see him win a race too. He's someone that was going to win a race at some point and I think he's got the right situation around him to sort of capitalize on his opportunity and he's worked very hard for it. You know, he's got a great story and cool to see him get that first win.” [00:35]

Ad

Wood Brothers Racing and Team Penske have a technical alliance which is why Newgarden refered to the two as pseudo teammates. Berry had to wait for nearly 50 races to take his maiden win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback