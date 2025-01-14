Josef Newgarden features alongside 3x NASCAR champ Joey Logano in BTS footage for Penske promos

IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden was featured in Team Penske's latest Instagram post alongside NASCAR driver Joey Logano as the duo shot for the upcoming season’s promotions. The uploaded pictures in the post revealed the behind-the-scenes footage of the promos.

Team Penske’s Instagram account uploaded the post on January 14, 2025, as they shared three pictures including the Penske drivers. The first slide was a short clip of Josef Newgarden and Joey Logano. The driver duo posed with the NASCAR driver's three Cup Series championship trophies.

Both the drivers were dressed in their race suits for the promos, Joey Logano held one of his trophies over his shoulder while Josef Newgarden knelt and took another trophy in his lap.

The second picture included the newly married Ryan Blaney, the #12 Penske driver Will Power, and fellow IndyCar teammate Scott McLaughlin. The trio posed in front of a promotional Team Penske hoarding which included the racing number of the drivers.

The last slide was just a solo clip of Penske's NASCAR driver Austin Cindric, who posed with his hand on the chin and in the race overalls. The caption of the Instagram post read,

“Production day shenanigans.”

The 2025 NASCAR season begins on February 2nd with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Exactly a month after the maiden Cup Series race of the upcoming season is the first race of the IndyCar season at the Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg on March 2nd.

FOX took over the exclusive broadcast rights of the IndyCar series from NBC starting with the 2025 season. FOX was already the broadcaster for the NASCAR races and has now undertaken the second most popular Motorsport in the US.

Josef Newgarden expects FOX to do “justice” to the IndyCar series

FOX began the IndyCar promotions soon after the 2024 IndyCar season ended with promos being shown during the holiday season. FOX signed the multi-year deal with IndyCar in June 2025. Josef Newgarden on the Pit Pass Indy podcast shared his expectations from FOX’s IndyCar coverage and promotions.

Josef Newgarden said, (via the Pit Pass Indy podcast episode uploaded on December 25, 2024)

“From my vantage point, I think Fox has already hit the ground running when it comes to 2025. There's not been a lot of prep time for everybody, but we are coming in with full force and I think FOX will be pivotal in our championship and what IndyCar represents in this story that we're gonna be projecting.” (29:00 onwards)

“I think they will do our championship justice. I think they will show our stories in a great way and they'll bring it to a wider audience.”

FOX’s IndyCar promotion featuring Josef Newgarden was recently shared on social media, sending the fans into a spiral.

