Josef Newgarden feels IndyCar should have some "oversight" for Kyle Larson's Indy 500 replacement Tony Kanaan

Team Penske driver, Josef Newgarden, detailed his thoughts about the difficulties around Tony Kanaan’s refresher course and shared why IndyCar should have some oversight in case the Arrow McLaren TP replaces Kyle Larson at the Indy 500. Newgarden suggested that he wouldn't have a problem with Kanaan stepping into the car without having completed the refresher course.

Kyle Larson made his IndyCar debut at last year's Indy 500 as he attempted the double. However, following the rain delay at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Cup Series driver missed the Coca Cola 600. NASCAR introduced new waiver rules for the 2025 season, which will push Larson to prioritise the NASCAR race.

As a result, if there's any delay, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will be flying to the Coca-Cola 600. Keeping this rule in mind, IndyCar introduced a host of driver replacement changes, allowing someone else to step into the car if Larson isn't able to participate. Arrow McLaren nominated Tony Kanaan for the same.

However, according to the rules, Tony Kanaan must participate in the refresher course to successfully qualify as Kyle Larson's replacement. The refresher course was set to take place on the morning of Practice Day 1, but the session was washed out due to inclement weather.

Tony Kanaan was later set to take the refresher course on Day 2 of practice, but the same didn't take place. After the second day of practice, Josef Newgarden, during the post practice press conference was questioned about whether the drivers would agree to let Kanaan replace Larson without the refresher course.

“You know, the refresher thing, I'm not as positive on. I was actually just talking to another driver about it this morning. I mean, someone like Tony Kanaan doesn't need a refresher. It's up to the team. If the team wants to put Tony Kanaan in the car, then put him in the car. If he wrecks the car, then that was the team's decision to do that,” said Josef Newgarden

“I think when it's big-time auto racing, there should be some oversight. It's not necessarily, hey, just let the teams do whatever they want, but I think there's some parameters that could be put in place where a guy like Tony Kanaan who clearly could jump in a car no problem tomorrow, should probably be allowed to do that,” added Josef Newgarden

Tony Kanaan will be participating in the refresher course on Practice Day 3 as confirmed by the Arrow McLaren driver via his account on social media platform X.

Josef Newgarden on how the hybrid system has changed the feel of the IndyCar for the Indy 500

IndyCar introduced the hybrid power units midway through the 2024 season, but didn't run it at last year's Indy 500. The 2025 event will be the first time that the drivers will race with the hybrid system, and many drivers have come out to detail how different the cars feel with the system.

Josef Newgarden was questioned by the reporters about the aspect of the hybrid system that makes the car feel different in comparison to the previous years. The Team Penske driver said,

“The big reason it's driving differently is not necessarily the hybrid interacting with the car. It is the weight of the hybrid. That's where you are getting all the comments.”

Josef Newgarden won the 2023 and 2024 Indy 500 and will be attempting a three peat at the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing.

